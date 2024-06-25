Multiple Catholic dioceses donate to anti-abortion committee

Multiple Catholic dioceses have contributed money to Florida Voters Against Extremism, a committee advocating against the pro-abortion rights Amendment 4.

From June 1 to June 14, the anti-Amendment 4 committee raised $107,560. A significant portion of that came from multiple Catholic dioceses. The Diocese of St. Augustine contributed $55,000 to the committee, over half of what the committee raised in that period. The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee also contributed $25,000 to the committee. The committee currently has around $190,000 cash on hand.

Florida Voters Against Extremism is a political committee that is urging voters to vote “no” on a ballot initiative aiming to enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. The ballot language says “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The committee put up a website criticizing the language of the initiative, accusing it of vague language and potential loopholes, calling it “deceptive and extreme.”

The committee has shown previous Catholic support before, most notably from the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. The group donated over $22,000 to Florida Voters Against Extremism during April and May 2024. The group also has a statement on their website urging Floridians to vote against Amendment 4.

Floridians will be able to vote on Amendment 4 on Nov. 5, and it will only be successful if 60% of voters vote in favor of the initiative.