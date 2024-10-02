October 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bruce Bartlett is cracking down on looters, scammers and unlicensed contractors post-Helene

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Proven champion’: Florida Education Association, United Teachers of Dade endorse Joe Saunders for HD 106

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Prosecutors: Donald Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power

APoliticalHeadlines

AARP Florida communicator receives national award for professionalism and service

Bartlett, Bruce - 7
'We will ensure that our citizens have confidence in who they hire and deter any future predators.'

Bruce Bartlett, State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit covering Pinellas and Pasco counties, will seek the maximum penalty against those preying on victims of Hurricane Helene, he announced Wednesday.

That includes looters, scammers and unlicensed contractors.

“It is reprehensible that there are some who would take advantage when people are at their most vulnerable. Rest assured, any criminal who tries that in Pinellas and Pasco County will feel the full weight of the law,” Bartlett said.

Florida law requires all contractors to be licensed by the state. During a declared state of emergency, unlicensed contractors face enhanced penalties, making violations a felony.

“Sadly, this won’t be the last storm that we face,” Bartlett said. “We will ensure that our citizens have confidence in who they hire and deter any future predators from even thinking about trying their scam in our community.”

Last year, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody advised State Attorneys not to release defendants charged with a theft crime before their first appearance before a Judge if the offense occurred during a declared state of emergency, an effort to crack down on looting.

“Looters must be locked up in pretrial detention for as long as possible to ensure they do not continue to wreak havoc on displaced Floridians or pull vital resources from ongoing recovery efforts. I have been in contact with the State Attorneys in the hardest hit areas and have asked them to seek pretrial detention to the fullest extent possible for looters looking to take advantage of Floridians during their greatest time of need,” Moody said last year.

She also advised State Attorneys to seek pretrial detention against defendants accused of looting during an emergency.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 10.2.24: Hoop dreams

nextSpectrum contributing $1M in Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories