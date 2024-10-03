October 3, 2024
Ashley Moody likens Alejandro Mayorkas to ‘virus’ after he spotlights FEMA funding woes
Image via Fox News.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 3, 2024

Moody Fox news
Have the feds 'laundered' money to support illegal immigrants?

Florida’s top cop is sounding alarms about Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, communicating her expectation that Americans should be “outraged” by disaster funding shortfalls.

Attorney General Ashley Moody likened Mayorkas to a communicable disease during a television interview, saying he was “like a virus and (has) infected these what need to be healthy, strong fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster.”

Moody is reacting to more than a billion dollars being programmed to the Shelter and Services Program in Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024.

Administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the program “provides financial support to non-federal entities to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from (DHS) to support (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) in the safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities.”

Moody blasted the program as having “siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program.”

During a media availability on Wednesday, Mayorkas highlighted funding shortfalls in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Taylor County before the fast-moving storm progressed through Georgia and stalled out in the Blue Ridge Mountains, leaving historic rainfall totals that destroyed homes and entire towns.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said, per The Associated Press. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

Moody asserts that the billion-dollar commitment to migrant resettlement could have made a material difference, likening the appropriation to a financial crime.

“They’re saying we need more money and of course they need more money because they’ve been laundering it from the true intended purpose of this fund that Congress set forth,” the Plant City Republican said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

