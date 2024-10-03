Florida Electric co-ops offer collective assurance that power will come back to Big Bend

The Florida Electric Cooperatives Association (FECA) says thousands of power workers remain at work to restore electricity in North Florida.

“The herculean effort being made by our lineworkers to restore power to co-op consumer-members in North Florida is unprecedented,” reads a statement from the FECA. “Our teams are joined by approximately 4,900 additional lineworkers and tree and debris removal personnel working shifts around the clock to get power restored. This work began as soon as the storm passed, and will not end until every consumer-member has electric service.”

Helene made landfall last Thursday in Perry as a Category 4 hurricane, initially knocking out power for more than a million Florida customers. A week later, most have seen power restored, but Big Bend counties that took a direct hit still have thousands without service. As of 9 a.m., nearly 9,000 Florida customers still had power out, according to the Public Service Commission.

As it happens, that area remains chiefly served by co-ops. Tri-County Electric Cooperative reports 2,600 without power in Taylor County and 2,400 out in Madison County, with those two counties housing more than half those still impacted by electrical outages. The utility also has 362 customers awaiting service in Jefferson County, 135 in Dixie County and 46 in Lafayette County.

Central Florida Electric Cooperative reports 1,400 Dixie County customers and 1,300 Levy County customers need power restored. Additionally, 654 Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative customers in Hamilton County are still without power.

“Restoring electricity for each and every consumer-member as safely and quickly as possible is our sole focus,” the FECO statement reads. “We understand that one day without power is an incredible burden. That is why we are grateful for the tremendous support of Governor (Ron) DeSantis and his Administration during every step of this restoration as we continue working to reconnect every consumer-member in our rural and suburban communities.”

The statement alludes to the fact the region also suffered through Hurricane Idalia last year and other storms in the recent past.

“Helene was historically devastating for the region, leaving many suggesting the area may be Florida’s newest Hurricane Alley,” the FECO statement continues.

“Given the historic damage, the recovery efforts have moved much more quickly than our capabilities may have allowed just a few years ago. Because co-ops have invested tremendously in storm preparation, strategic organization and technology, they are able to bring thousands of skilled workers and necessary equipment in advance of an anticipated event, cutting restoration wait times by days, and in some cases, weeks.”

The statement also noted other parts of the country still addressing the consequences of the storm.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this catastrophic storm, and applaud similar, incredible efforts being implemented across our state, and in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and others requiring a massive draw of skilled personnel,” the statement reads.