October 3, 2024
Utilities report fewer than 10,000 Florida customers await power a week after Helene hit
Image via Facebook (Gainesville Regional Utilities).

GRU power trucks
TCEC officials say most customers should have the lights back on by Friday.

Most customers who lost power after Hurricane Helene struck Florida have electricity restored. But almost a full week after the storm delivered impacted the Gulf Coast, almost 10,000 customers still don’t have power.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC) customers make up most of those still in blackout conditions. TCEC officials said more than 90% of its customers have service completed, and the vast majority of the remainder should have the lights on by Friday.

“Tri-County Electric Cooperative has established estimated restoration times for meters served by each TCEC substation across our service territory,” a statement from TCEC reads. “Crews are actively working to make repairs to the distribution system off of each substation. Service to meters will be restored as repairs are completed. Many members will receive service well in advance of the estimated restoration time as crews make their way across the system.”

A 6 a.m. update from the Florida Public Service Commission shows 2,600 Taylor County customers without power. That’s about 18.59% of all customers in the county and 32.84% of TCEC customers there. Helene made landfall near Perry as a Category 4 hurricane.

TCEC substation map with estimated restoration times

In Madison County, about 2,400 other TCEC customers await service, 31.59% of TCEC customers in the county and 20.79% of all customers there. TCEC also reports 363 customers without power in Jefferson County, 135 in Dixie County and 346 in Lafayette County.

Another 1,400 Dixie County customers on Central Florida Electric Cooperative (CFEC) power also remain in an outage. In total, 14.5% of Dixie County residents are still in the dark. Every other county in Florida impacted by the storm now has power restored for 90% of residents or more.

Levy County also has 1,400 CFEC customers without electricity.

Clay Electric Cooperative reports 894 customers without power in Columbia County. Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative has 704 without service in Hamilton County.

Gainesville Regional Utilities no longer reports any customers without electricity. The company in a statement Wednesday said power had been restored to more than 66,000 customers impacted by Helene.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

