St. Pete offers one-stop shop for storm recovery information

The city of St. Petersburg has established a landing page on its website with all pertinent information on storm recovery following devastation from Hurricane Helene.

That includes information about financial resources, rebuilding, mental health help, how to volunteer, food assistance, insurance information and more.

The city has also established, in partnership with the Community Foundation, the “We Are St. Pete Fund,” which it has seeded with $200,000. Residents and nonresidents alike can contribute to the fund, where 100% of donations will be used to directly support recovery efforts for those impacted. More information is available here.

The site also includes information on food assistance, including from Feeding Tampa Bay, the St. Pete Free Clinic, Reach St. Pete and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Links to other financial assistance are also curated on the site, including Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Relief Grants, Small Business Administration loans and unemployment assistance.

Numbers for navigating the complicated insurance claim process are also listed, including the insurance consumer helpline (1-877-693-5236) and the insurance fraud hotline (1-800-378-0445).

The site also includes several resources for mental health assistance, a crucial element of storm recovery that is often overlooked as residents cope with excessive stress and, in many cases, trauma.

That includes links to the Department of Health’s mental health resources; the Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990); Care About Me; and the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The site provides information about public transportation, including the city’s partnership with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for fare-free bus service throughout St. Pete. The free fares are available through Oct. 13 and are valid on regular bus trips that begin and end within St. Pete city limits, excluding the agency’s Mobility on Demand program or other mobility services.

Comfort stations are also listed for individuals still without electric service, currently provided at the Azalea Recreation Center, Enoch Davis Center, Roberts Recreation Center and the University of South Florida St. Pete University Student Center.

City libraries are also available to cool off, charge devices or use the internet. That includes the Childs Park Community Library, James Weldon Johnson Community Library, Mirror Lake Community Library, North Community Library, South Community Library and West Community Library.

For residents still without power, laundry stations are also available at the parking lot across from Allendale United Methodist Church, at the Clothesline Laundromat and at the St. Pete Laundry Company.

Mobile restroom units remain available for those experiencing sewage outages, most of which have now been restored, at the Shore Acres Recreation Center, Riviera Bay Park, Bartlett Park, Coquina Key Park and Sunset Park.

Important information about debris cleanup is also available on the site. Residents should be sure to separate debris for pickup into five piles: vegetative debris such as branches, leaves, logs and plants; fencing materials; electronics; appliances; and construction materials, such as carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber and plumbing.

Debris should be placed in front of the home near the curb. Debris should not be placed in trash bags unless it is being placed in residential collection bins, and residents should not place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes or other structures that could impede pickup. Debris should also not block alleys or sidewalks or in the street.

A printable and shareable flyer with that information is available on the site, for those wishing to share it with friends, family or neighbors.

Other crucial information is also available about permitting and rebuilding, including how to obtain emergency permits, construction guidelines and how to obtain permit fee waivers where applicable.

Three remote permitting sites are open to help residents navigate the permitting process, at the Azalea Recreation Center, Enoch Davis Center and Roberts Recreation Center. The sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The locations are only accepting credit cards — no cash or checks.

The city’s main permitting office also remains open at the city’s Municipal Services Center at 1 4th St. North, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. except Wednesday, when hours are 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Individuals should bring as much documentation as possible, including a photo ID, the home’s floor layout, a summary of storm damage and photos and/or video of storm damage.

The city urges homeowners to obtain the required permits before contractors start repairs, improvements or other construction; and to ensure contractors are licensed. Officials also recommend during the recovery and rebuilding process to consider building back safer and stronger by building structures to withstand future storms and to elevate electrical outlets and HVAC systems.