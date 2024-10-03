Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.3.24

Good Thursday morning.

A week after Hurricane Helene tore through the Big Bend, the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association is still hard at work restoring power to customers across North Florida.

The association, representing member-owned, not-for-profit utilities across the state, brought in an additional 4,900 lineworkers and tree and debris removal personnel. As soon as the storm passed, they started working around the clock and will continue until every consumer member has electric service.

“Helene was historically devastating for the region, leaving many suggesting the area may be Florida’s newest Hurricane Alley. Given the historic damage, the recovery efforts have moved much more quickly than our capabilities may have allowed just a few years ago,” FECA said in a news release.

“Because co-ops have invested tremendously in storm preparation, strategic organization and technology, they are able to bring thousands of skilled workers and necessary equipment in advance of an anticipated event, cutting restoration wait times by days and in some cases, weeks.”

Alongside the update, FECA highlighted videos from member utilities that tell the stories of North Florida residents recovering from the storm and the work crews bringing the grid back online.

“During these difficult times, our members power us. We appreciate all of you, and we will get the lights back on,” the Tri-County Electric Cooperative wrote in a Facebook post.

A new poll shows that a majority of Florida voters are likely to support Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott at the top of the ticket.

The Associated Industries of Florida’s Center for Political Strategy found Trump leading Democratic opponent Kamala Harris by five points, 51%-46% — a more substantial lead than other recent polling. Meanwhile, the poll shows Scott with an even larger lead, winning 51% to Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s 44%.

The Republican leads in the statewide contests appear likely to lift down-ballot candidates, too. A generic ballot test shows that 50% of voters plan to back a Republican for state House or Senate compared to 45% who plan to vote for a Democrat.

Overall, the poll shows voters focused on economic issues, creating a favorable environment for Republicans. About 23% of voters list inflation as the most important issue for their vote, and an equal 23% list property insurance costs. Another 12% list housing costs, while 10% choose illegal immigration.

Pollsters with McLaughlin & Associates report a 2.8-percentage-point margin of error. Pollsters surveyed 1,200 likely voters between Sept. 23 and 25. The poll results will be presented at an Orlando AIF Fall Political and Policy Retreat.

—@JimmyPatronis: If you had an EV that was impacted by storm surge, you need to get it towed away. The saltwater can compromise lithium-ion batteries, leading to thermal runaway, and that can burn down your home. That includes scooters, e-bikes, golf carts and tools. Get it away from your home.

—@JeffreyBrandes: Which legislator will step up to address the top issue on Florida voters’ minds — lowering property insurance costs? No one, to my knowledge, is leading on this. Florida should be the #1 state in the country developing best practices for insurance. Why isn’t there more research on insurance being done in our legislature or universities?

—@HollyBullardFL: Florida: where a bill criminalizing homelessness went into effect six days after a devastating hurricane made thousands homeless

“President Joe Biden to visit Hurricane Helene-hit areas in Florida this week” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — The visit will be the President’s first to the area since the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend last week, bringing record storm surge across the state’s Gulf Coast.

The White House’s announcement did not say where the President will visit.

Biden visited the state in 2022 after Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida and in 2021 after a condominium collapsed in Surfside.

Both times, he met with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has said the federal government should focus on helping North Carolina after Helene, saying Florida now has what it needs. Biden called the Governor on Sunday, but DeSantis said he missed the call because he was on a plane.

DeSantis’ office did not respond on Wednesday to whether he would meet with the President during his visit.

The death toll from the storm has climbed to at least 178 people, and power and cellular service remained unavailable in some places.





“Special prosecutor divulges new details in Donald Trump case filing” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — The federal judge overseeing the prosecution of Trump for his effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 Election made more than 100 pages of allegations in the case public Wednesday, as part of a court fight over whether the presidency makes the former President immune to the charges. The filing, which represents the largest batch of public information about Trump’s alleged crimes shared by federal prosecutors since the indictment last year, contains new details about Trump’s efforts to disrupt vote counting in states he lost, arrange for false slates of electors to be presented to Congress, foment the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and then take advantage of the ensuing chaos.

—“Four takeaways from Jack Smith’s Brief in the Trump election case” via Charlie Savage and Alan Feuer of The New York Times

“The 2024 Election could come down to a single tipping-point state” via Geoffrey Skelly of FiveThirtyEight — In not-breaking news, the 2024 race for the White House appears very close. Tellingly, 538’s latest presidential election forecast gives Vice President Harris the narrowest of advantages over Trump — she wins in 57 in 100 simulations, making it practically a coin-flip race. To that point, the most critical swing states are all on a knife’s edge in the polls. Looking at 538’s forecast, Pennsylvania is the most likely tipping-point state across all scenarios for the 2024 Election. In 18 out of 100 cases, the Keystone State provides the winning electoral votes for either Harris or Trump. The next-most likely tipping points are North Carolina, Michigan, Georgia and Florida, each with around a 1 in 10 shot of filling that role.

“Trump and his allies are not planning to concede another electoral loss” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The reason that it is important to ask Vance whether he accepts that Trump lost the 2020 Presidential Election is not to establish whether Vance accepts reality. At least that’s not the Primary reason. Instead, the Primary reason to ask Vance that question is to determine whether he will accept it if Trump loses the 2024 Election. And based on Tuesday night’s vice-presidential debate, it seems fair to assume that he will once again fall in line behind Trump — the former President who, at another point on Tuesday, made clear that he sees no urgency in declaring his acceptance of the process. In other words, his trust in the electoral process necessarily depends on the outcome.

“Kamala Harris’ new ad hits Trump’s age in criticizing JD Vance” via Monica Alba of NBC News — Harris’ campaign is launching a new digital ad slamming the Republican vice-presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, as “extremist” and a “danger to our democracy.” The spot argues Vance, an Ohio Republican, “could be a heartbeat away” from the presidency if Trump wins in November, the first time the Democratic ticket has gone after the former President’s age in paid media since she became the Democratic nominee, according to a Harris official. The 50-second ad, which will target voters in battleground states, concludes with a video of Trump appearing to slur his words at an event and then a Fox News host saying, “The former President, he’s been off his game.”

“Recreational pot ad touts support from Harris, Trump, and broad political coalition” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As debates show the sharp divide between the Republican and Democratic tickets, a recreational marijuana campaign highlights a key area of agreement. The Smart & Safe Florida campaign notes Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and Republican opponent Trump both favor legalizing marijuana in Florida. So do their running mates, Republican Vance and Democrat Tim Walz. A new ad, “We’re All Saying the Same Thing,” cuts together supportive comments from all four political figures, encouraging Florida voters to pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. The ad splices together comments from Trump dating back to 2015, when he said marijuana enforcement should be a state issue, and more recently when the Florida resident endorsed Amendment 3 and said he would vote for it this Fall.

“Rick Scott invokes Israel-Hamas war, United Nations in latest Senate leadership pitch” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator wants to lead the Republican Caucus if he’s re-elected next month. And he also vows to try to defund the United Nations if that comes to pass. Scott promised to “force a vote to halt ALL funding to the U.N., which gives a global stage to the world’s worst human rights abusers and terror sponsors and for years has supported Iran-backed Hamas terrorism” if Republicans retake the Senate. Per the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. is the biggest “donor” to the international organization, ponying up $18 billion in 2022 to back a group that often frustrates America’s strategic ends. Scott’s vow came in the form of a quote tweet of Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who declared U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres “persona non-grata” for his failure to “unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done.”

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ad blames Scott for climate, insurance ‘disaster’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — With less than five weeks to go before voters are counted, Mucarsel-Powell is reminding voters of what’s at stake in the Senate election. Her new ad, titled “Disaster,” sees the Democratic candidate making the case against incumbent Scott in her own words in an ad that is part of a multimillion-dollar buy, per her campaign. “Another hurricane, more devastation, and Rick Scott is only making it worse. Scott took $3 million from insurance companies and let them raise rates and deny claims. He even voted against billions in disaster relief funds,” the former member of Congress charges as she addresses viewers. Though insurance costs have escalated under DeSantis, Scott’s successor as Governor, Mucarsel-Powell blames the Senator.

“Vicki Lopez raises, spends $170K to defend HD 113 seat from comparatively underfunded challenger” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Republican Rep. Lopez enjoyed her best period of fundraising this cycle between Aug. 16 and Sept. 20, when she raised and spent more than $170,000 to defend her seat representing House District 113. Lopez collected about $60,000 through her campaign account and close to $173,000 through her political committee. By Sept. 21, she had spent all of it and then some. Her lone Democratic challenger, Jackie Gross-Kellogg, raised a comparatively paltry $15,000, mostly through personal checks. By contrast, Lopez leaned primarily on corporate and political contributions.

“6 current, former Mayors endorse ‘incredible advocate’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former state Sen. Taddeo’s bid for Miami-Dade Clerk of Court and Comptroller added endorsements from six current and former local Mayors. Taddeo’s campaign announced nods from North Miami Mayor Alix DeSulme, South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor and Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace. Former Mayors Dan Gelber of Miami Beach and Raul Martinez of Hialeah also support her. Each provided statements explaining their support. Taddeo, a Democrat, is running to unseat Clerk Juan Fernández-Barquin, a former Republican Representative DeSantis appointed to the post last year. No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified for the Clerk’s race as a write-in candidate.

“Latino Victory Fund backs Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A progressive group focused on growing Latino political power is getting behind former Greenacres Mayor Flores’ bid for the Palm Beach County Commission’s District 3 seat. Flores just nabbed an endorsement from the Latino Victory Fund. He’s the third county-level candidate in Florida to gain support from the group, backing Taddeo and Max Tuchman for Miami-Dade Clerk and the Miami-Dade School Board, respectively. “Florida’s future depends on leaders like Joel Flores, who understand our communities’ needs and have a proven track record of delivering results,” Latino Victory Fund President and CEO Sindy Benavides said in a statement.

“Economy, crime, Brightline: Top issues for Fort Pierce District 1 City Commission candidates” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Former City Commissioner Reggie Sessions wants to get back on the Commission and is trying to unseat incumbent Curtis Johnson in the District 1 General Election race. The slogan “Help is on the way,” emblazoned on Sessions’ campaign signs, means he is ready to take on the city’s ills, such as a struggling economy, persistent crime and corruption in City Hall, he said. “I wanted to send a message out to the general public because I know that the present state of affairs is in such bad shape,” Sessions said. He’s the best candidate for the job because of his past success at steering the city in the right direction, he said.

“Hurricane season is not over yet: Why season winds mean Florida should stay on alert” via Jennifer Borresen of USA TODAY — Fall has arrived, and although October is not often associated with significant hurricane landfalls like the Summer months, it is still considered the peak of hurricane season. October has historically produced dangerous and deadly storms, mostly affecting one state, Florida. After Helene made landfall and recovery efforts were underway, forecasters turned their attention to the Caribbean Sea, where another tropical disturbance had developed in a similar location to Helene. That disturbance could become the 12th named storm of the season. Since 1950, 19 hurricanes have made a U.S. landfall in October, 10 of which occurred in Florida.

“Ron DeSantis says ‘Johnny Law’ awaits Helene looters” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor is issuing his latest tough talk to people who might loot or exploit residents who were already victimized by Helene’s storm surge. “We actually have even stronger, enhanced penalties when people try to do this stuff on the heels of a major storm like this,” DeSantis said during a Madeira Beach media availability. “So just understand this is a law-and-order state. You don’t want to try anything like this because you’ll end up in the clutches of Johnny Law.” “Johnny Law” is a milder threat than DeSantis made in the wake of previous storms, such as 2023’s Hurricane Idalia and 2022’s Hurricane Ian.

“DeSantis pitches ‘prison labor’ to clean Helene debris from ‘private property’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Unlike his previous paean to inmate servitude, the Governor floated using them in Pinellas County to clean up private property and “lift people’s spirits” by helping them return to normalcy. “The low-security, low-risk inmates (controlled by the) Department of Corrections, they do prison labor anyway. So, they’re bringing them to do debris removal. The good thing about that is you can use that on private property, not just on public,” DeSantis said in Madeira Beach. Speaking on Tuesday in Horseshoe Beach, DeSantis also remarked on “debris” being cleaned up by inmates. It’s unclear how many convicts have been tasked with storm recovery.

“Spectrum contributing $1M in Helene relief efforts” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A communications company is kicking in substantial financial contributions to Helene relief and additional public service contributions in the wake of the storm. Spectrum, a subsidiary of Charter Communications, has now thrown in a total of $1 million worth of relief support for storm recovery. About $250,000 is going directly to support organizations that are helping with recovery efforts. Another $750,000 will go toward in-kind services. Contributions will assist organizations in providing much-needed aid and assistance to impacted communities. Spectrum will donate $50,000 each to the OneSC Fund, Volunteer Florida Foundation, and the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, a company news release said.

“DeSantis lashes out at longshoremen strike” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis contends that the rights of port workers to strike for better wages and job protections are secondary to the needs of people recovering from Helene. Speaking in Madeira Beach on Wednesday, the Governor of Florida blasted the International Longshoremen’s Union for its work stoppage that would keep goods from overseas offshore until their terms are met. “Now is not the time,” DeSantis declared. The union wants a 77% pay raise over six years, while the U.S. Maritime Alliance only wants to go up 50%. DeSantis thinks the dockworkers must abandon their negotiating positions and return to work. “I think it’s totally unacceptable to try to intentionally deprive people of the supplies. They need to be able to rebuild their homes when they have been displaced at a natural disaster,” DeSantis argued.

“‘Stop WOKE’ case could cost Florida as businesses seek fees after ‘resounding victory’” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Florida could face paying nearly $750,000 in legal fees for businesses that successfully challenged part of a 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.” Citing what they called a “resounding victory,” attorneys for the businesses filed a motion seeking $749,642 in fees. Also, they sought $41,144 in additional costs related to the lengthy legal battle. In August, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the plaintiffs were entitled to seek fees, clearing the way for Friday’s detailed motion. The state faces an Oct. 28 deadline to respond to the request. The underlying case involved a challenge to part of the state law that placed restrictions on addressing race-related issues in workplace training.

“As massive teacher shortage faces state, UF offers new program that could fill some of those slots” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — There’s a big shortage of teachers in the state and the University of Florida (UF) is launching a new degree program that could help fill some of those 5,000 vacant posts in schools. UF is offering a new online program designed to help develop teachers in the early education curriculum. The program started in August and already has its first cohort of students working toward degrees and certifications in early childhood learning. “There’s such a critical teacher shortage, especially in early childhood education and special education,” said Tara Mathien, a clinical assistant professor of early childhood education, who played a critical role in developing the Bachelor of Arts in Education in Early Childhood Education program.

“Biden seeks to deter Israeli attack on Iran nuclear sites” via Akayla Gardner, Henry Meyer and Marissa Newman of Bloomberg — Biden said Israel should hold off from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage this week, as Group of Seven nations sought to tamp down a spiraling conflict that threatens to pull the U.S. even deeper in. When asked if he would support such a response, which some Israeli politicians have called for, Biden responded, “The answer is no.” He said he was set to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the G7 planned a statement to head off further escalation while further sanctions are imposed on Iran. “All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they have to respond proportionally,” Biden said.

“Alejandro Mayorkas warns of funding shortfall for rest of hurricane season” via Zach Montague of The New York Times — The Federal Emergency Management Agency does not have enough funding to ride out the remainder of the hurricane season, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas said. The announcement comes as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is conducting search-and rescue-operations in remote sections of Appalachia six days after Helene made landfall in Florida and moved north, causing widespread destruction and the deaths of at least 183 people across six states. “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have,” Mayorkas said while en route to meet with officials in South Carolina. “We are expecting another hurricane hitting — we do not have the funds, FEMA does not have the funds, to make it through the season.”

“Police union endorses Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff, takes shot at her opponent” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A countrywide union that represents law enforcement and support personnel with the AFL-CIO is backing Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz’s bid for county Sheriff. Cordero-Stutz’s campaign announced a new endorsement from the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), which represents more than 4,000 police professionals across Florida. The group was effusive in its praise of Cordero-Stutz, writing in an endorsement letter that it has “never been more confident of any endorsement.” “With over 28 years of experience in the Miami-Dade County Police Department (MDPD), starting as a patrol officer and rising to assistant director, you have gained firsthand knowledge of our community and its needs,” the letter said.

“Shlomo Danzinger pulls lawsuit aimed at overturning Miami-Dade Mayor’s race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Danzinger, the former Mayor of Surfside, is no longer suing Miami-Dade County and several of its officials to overturn the county Mayor’s race. He voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit this week, explaining that with mail-in ballots being sent out, it’s now too late for his complaint to have an impact on the election. “It’s kind of what happened the first time around,” he told Florida Politics, referring to a prior lawsuit he filed on the eve of the August Primary to remove Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava from the ballot for what he alleged was election fraud.

“Miami-Dade Dems launch GOTV push as mail-in ballots drop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade voters who requested mail-in ballots will begin getting them this week, and the county’s Democratic Party is launching a mobilization effort to support its candidates and help voters wanting to vote by mail to submit their requests in time. A party press note said the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) is deploying 15 dedicated field staffers across the county to provide “essential on-the-ground support to Democratic candidates and spearhead Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts.” Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Chair of the Miami-Dade DEC, said the goal is to boost turnout and ensure Democratic candidates reach every voter they need to win.

“Chris Dzadovsky faces James Clasby in St. Lucie race focused on experience, city-county relationship” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The County Commission’s longest-tenured member faces a challenge from someone with years of experience in behind-the-scenes rolls in local government. Commission Vice Chair Dzadovsky, the Democratic nominee, will face middle school civics teacher and former county staffer Clasby, the Republican nominee, in the race for District 1. First elected amid the financial crisis of 2008, Dzadovsky, 62, is seeking his fifth term representing the district. He previously served as County Commission Chair and is currently its Vice Chair. He is also the current Chair of the St. Lucie County Fire District. On the other side, Clasby, 35, had only just become old enough to vote when Dzadovsky was first elected, but he was already involved in politics.

“South Florida home sales see downturn in September after brief Summer uptick” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — South Florida homes sales slumped in signed contracts and closings for September after a brief uptick the previous month. The “Elliman Report” shows Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties all saw downturns or flat figures in home sales last month in year-over-year comparisons. Palm Beach County saw the biggest drop in closing contract signings for home sales in September. There were 262 closed signings for home sales in that county in September, down from the 307 closings in September 2023. That’s a 14.7% drop in home sales compared to the previous year. The Palm Beach closing sales also represent a steep drop from August’s figures. There were 338 total closings in that month in Palm Beach County.

“Ryan Routh ordered to go on trial in November at Fort Pierce federal courthouse” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The man who pleaded not guilty to charges he attempted to assassinate Trump while he golfed will go on trial next month at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, a Judge ordered. Routh is expected to face a jury trial beginning Nov. 18 before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, court records show. Routh, 58, who was indicted on Sept. 24 on charges of attempted assassination, is accused of stalking Trump in the days before U.S. Secret Service agents on Sept. 15 prevented him from firing a loaded weapon he left behind when he fled Trump International golf course in West Palm Beach.

“Grand jury declines to indict ex-Holly Hill Police Chief accused of indecent exposure” via Frank Fernández of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Volusia County grand jury has declined to indict former Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller, who resigned from the Department earlier this year, along with other ranking officers, amid allegations of sexual harassment directed at female Department members. The grand jury heard testimony regarding allegations by female Department members of battery and indecent exposure against Miller, wrote Miller’s defense attorney Michael Lambert in an email. Miller voluntarily appeared before the grand jury and was questioned by the State Attorney’s Office and grand jurors, Lambert wrote. “The grand jury returned a ‘no true bill’ regarding the allegations,” Lambert wrote, meaning no charges will be filed against Miller.

“Volusia County Schools Superintendent, Board talk school safety, uptick in violent threats” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County School Board members and schools Superintendent Carmen Balgobin spoke publicly for the first time on the uptick in threats of school violence districtwide and across the nation. In recent weeks, schools have been placed on hold, students have been arrested and the district has made international news because local Sheriff Mike Chitwood released a mug shot and perp-walk video of an 11-year-old student accused of making threats to shoot up two Port Orange middle schools. Law enforcement officers and school officials already expressed their concern and frustration at a news conference Sept. 13, which addressed the influx in false threats this school year and laid out potential consequences for such behavior.

“Career military officer appointed to Palm Coast City Council in 3-1 vote” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Charles Gambaro has been chosen to fill the fifth vacancy on the Palm Coast City Council after being appointed by the current panel members to represent District 4. Gambaro, a high-ranking military officer, was selected over fellow finalist Darryl Boyer, a legislative aide in the House. Theresa Carli Pontieri (the only Council member to retain her seat when the new Council was sworn in on Nov. 11) made a motion to appoint Boyer, which failed. Vice Mayor Ed Danko made the motion to support Gambaro, Council member Nick Klufas seconded the motion, followed by Mayor David Alfin, with a final vote of 3 to 1.

“Downtown bars sue Orlando over late-night alcohol permits” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — In the latest skirmish over nightlife in downtown Orlando, a coalition of bar owners is suing the city, arguing that a program requiring them to cover the costs of cops in the downtown area is “unconstitutional governmental overreach.” The federal lawsuit was filed last month by three companies that own seven bars, including 64 North, The Patio, The Corner, the Social, Aero, The Beacham, and Celine Orlando. The crux of their complaint is that the city requires only certain businesses to contribute to policing costs between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. without directly linking those venues to crimes those officers are intended to prevent.

“UCF received $1.64M gift to help fund Orange County scholarships” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — With a $1.64 million foundation grant, the University of Central Florida is giving college scholarships to 46 students from Orange County’s poorest high schools. “We are incredibly grateful for the leadership and generosity of the DeLuca Foundation,” said Rod Grabowski, senior vice president for Advancement and Partnerships and CEO of the UCF Foundation, as school leaders announced the gift. “DeLuca’s investment will help our students unleash their potential and thrive in college and beyond, lifting up their families for generations to come.” The Pompano Beach-based Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, which was started by the co-founder of the Subway restaurant chain, invests in causes for health, education and economic mobility, according to its website. The scholarships will be awarded during the 2024-25 school year to students from Jones, Evans, Oak Ridge, Colonial and Wekiva public high schools.

“Bruce Bartlett is cracking down on looters, scammers and unlicensed contractors post-Helene” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Bartlett, State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit covering Pinellas and Pasco counties, will seek the maximum penalty against those preying on victims of Helene. That includes looters, scammers, and unlicensed contractors. “It is reprehensible that there are some who would take advantage when people are at their most vulnerable. Rest assured, any criminal who tries that in Pinellas and Pasco County will feel the full weight of the law,” Bartlett said. Florida law requires all contractors to be licensed by the state. Unlicensed contractors face enhanced penalties during a declared emergency, making violations a felony.

“Jimmy Patronis to deploy ‘insurance village’ in Clearwater to help Helene victims connect with providers” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Chief Financial Officer Patronis is launching an “insurance village” in Clearwater that will connect policyholders impacted by Helene to flood insurance carriers, in person, to help file claims. The Department of Financial Services’ Division of Consumer Services is hosting the village from Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Clearwater Parks and Recreation Long Center at 1501 N. Belcher Rd. Representatives from more than 30 agencies will be on hand to assist with flood, automobile and homeowners’ insurance claims. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as is available to assist with claims.

“Lindsay Cross requests temporary housing for displaced Helene victims” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Cross is asking FEMA to deploy Direct Temporary Housing for residents who have been displaced by damage and/or flooding from Helene. In a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the House District 60 Representative emphasized the challenges facing residents in her St. Pete-based district. “The record-breaking storm surge and flooding in Pinellas County brought by Category 4 Hurricane Helene affected thousands of residents and left many in unlivable homes,” Cross wrote. “Residents in severely impacted neighborhoods in St. Petersburg such as Shore Acres and Riviera Bay are left with most of their possessions on the curb and a long road to recovery ahead.”

“Red tide found in Pinellas County waters as Helene cleanup is underway” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Residents and business owners slogging through cleanup from Helene on Pinellas County’s barrier islands now have another worry, according to county officials: red tide. The notorious algae could cause breathing problems for people already struggling to pick up waterlogged debris from moldy, ruined buildings. State wildlife biologists and county experts are tracking medium and low concentrations of Karenia brevis, the algae that causes red tide blooms, on a miles-long stretch of coastline ranging from Pass-a-Grille Beach north to Honeymoon Island. The county warned Wednesday that beachside communities may experience respiratory irritation while working near the coast, especially with onshore winds.

“Peter O. Knight Airport remains closed due to significant hurricane damage” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — According to Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Vice President of General Aviation Brett Fay, the airport — located on Davis Islands — was “inundated with salt water” as several feet of storm surge covered the entire airfield. The heavy flooding damaged the runway lighting systems and navigational lanes at the airport and “tossed cars around like toys.” Significant flooding also occurred in the aircraft hangars. “We are working right now to reopen the airport for limited daytime operations only by Wednesday and we will likely be operating in that fashion for an extended period of time due to the damage to the airfield lighting and electrical systems that are needed for nighttime operations,” Fay told the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

“Florida leaders praise farmers as ‘extremely resilient’ after touring Helene damage in Big Bend” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida leaders called farmers “extremely resilient” after they met with farmers in the Big Bend area of the state to witness the damage they faced from Helene and hear their concerns. “Floridians are very resilient, and within that subset, farmers are extremely resilient, and we will work every day to put things back together and get us back on our feet,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson told Florida’s Voice. Florida’s Voice spoke with Simpson, Republican Sen. Corey Simon of Tallahassee, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton, and farmers while the Florida leaders were visiting Grimmway Farms and Full Circle Dairy Farm. Both farms faced significant damage from the Category 4 storm.

“Early Helene damage numbers near $400M in Manatee. That number could get way higher” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Dollar estimates for damages caused by Helene in Manatee County are starting to roll in, and the total has already neared $400 million, according to local officials. The storm’s eastern edge sent over 6 feet of storm surge ashore, destroying coastal homes and businesses in communities like Rubonia, Cortez, East Bradenton and others. Anna Maria Island, Manatee County’s popular tourist destination which suffered extreme devastation, is not included in these initial damage estimates. When those damage assessments are made, Helene’s total cost to Manatee could jump significantly.

“Beaches remain closed. Visitors advised to rethink trips to Sarasota or Manatee beaches” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Authorities are urging tourists and visitors to postpone any beach plans until after Anna Maria Island and Sarasota County beaches recover from the disaster caused by Helene. Many tourists seeking to visit Sarasota and Manatee have voiced concerns about two vacation rental companies that refuse to refund reservations in Helene disaster zones. Authorities say Sarasota and Manatee County beaches remain closed and advise potential tourists to postpone travel plans to areas impacted by Helene, such as barrier islands, until after the disaster recovery.

“DIY project: People turn use shovels to keep new Sarasota Midnight Pass opening flowing” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Midnight Pass appears to have stopped flowing and to have narrowed significantly after Helene’s pounding waves reopened it last week, despite apparent efforts by people who want to keep the disputed passage open using sweat and hand shovels. The water flow from Little Sarasota Bay to the Gulf of Mexico, between Siesta and Casey keys, temporarily resumed after decades of being filled in by sand as Helene carved an opening. For many residents who have long advocated for restoring flow between the Gulf and the bay by dredging a channel, the new opening was a welcome benefit from an otherwise devastating storm.

“DOH, FGCU professor warn against making contact with waters after Helene” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Helene overflowed stormwater systems and water sewage treatment plants across much of the west coast of Florida, and researchers and water quality advocates are worried about what’s in the water here after Helene. The Department of Health in Lee County issued an alert for Southwest Florida residents and visitors, warning the public to stay away from local waters and waterways as they could be tainted with sewage or other pollution. “You should definitely stay out of the water for as long as you can stand it after a hurricane because we have leaky wastewater in the best of times,” said Florida Gulf Coast University professor and marine researcher James Douglass.

“City Council approves $24.6M-plus contract to rebuild Naples Pier taller, stronger” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — City Council unanimously approved a more than $24.6 million contract to rebuild the Naples Pier. The approval came a little over two years after Hurricane Ian destroyed the iconic landmark on the Gulf of Mexico. The contract includes a roughly $1.17 million contingency to “accommodate any unforeseen repairs or construction that may be required to complete the project,” equal to 5% of the bid price of nearly $23.46 million. The city is still assessing the impacts of Helene, which did further damage last week to what remained of the pier. The city chose the lowest of three bidders to do the reconstruction, Shoreline Foundation, based in West Park.

“Meddling in democracy has consequences, as Miami ghost candidate scheme conviction shows” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The conviction of former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles on campaign finance and voter registration violations is a vindication for democracy.

Miami-Dade prosecutors argued Artiles was the mastermind of a scheme to plant a ghost candidate in a 2020 Florida Senate race to siphon votes away from the Democratic incumbent, who lost by 32 votes.

Artiles faces up to 15 years in prison but is unlikely to serve that long.

His lawyers said they will appeal. During the two-week circuit court trial, the state built its case that Artiles paid machine parts dealer Alexis Rodriguez to run as an independent candidate in the competitive Florida Senate District 37 race. The apparent intent was for voters to confuse Rodriguez’s last name with that of then-Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia, founder of Latinas for Trump, won the seat. She’s never been accused of wrongdoing.

No doubt these won’t be the last dirty tricks deployed in local and state elections.

This year, another shady attempt to sway a close election for a House district covering Miami Beach appeared to be underway. In District 106, the estranged aunt of Democrat Joe Saunders filed to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate under the nickname “Moe Saunders” despite living near Jacksonville. After Joe Saunders filed a lawsuit, arguing she deliberately used the nickname to mislead voters, she agreed to appear as “Mo Saunders Scott” instead. Republican incumbent Fabian Basabe has denied any involvement in her candidacy.

For now, Artiles’ conviction showed that our legal system works in preventing unethical and illegal meddling to sway election results. Let’s hope this is a lesson for the future.

“This is why MAGA loves Vance” via David French of The New York Times — The most frustrating thing about the Vice-Presidential Debate wasn’t the outcome. Vance was exactly as good as I expected. No, the most frustrating part of the debate was how comprehensively deceptive it was. If this was your first look at Vance, you might even be tempted to think, “How nice that Trump would have such a thoughtful person by his side in the Oval Office.” But this was not my first look at Vance, and I had a different thought: We’ve seen all this before. In 2016 and 2020, Mike Pence was the gentleman debater. He was less polished and less effective than Vance, but he had a similar softening effect on the ticket. We know exactly how that turned out. Pence had no positive effect on Trump. In choosing Vance and discarding Pence, Trump traded actual decency for a man who can simulate decency, and that’s exactly what Vance did on Tuesday night.

“Vance crushes Tim Walz, debate was over in first minute” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Chris LaCivita, the co-manager of the Trump campaign, said he could tell what was happening almost immediately. When I asked what the key moment of the debate was, LaCivita quickly answered, “The first 20 seconds.” Why was that? “Because the first question out of the gate is dealing with leadership on the world stage, everything going on in the Middle East, and Walz comes up onstage and he’s completely rattled. He does not project the image of the type of leadership you want in the White House. So right then and there framed the whole thing.” Yes, it did. Walz’s shaky start cast a pall over the night for Democrats, and even when he got better, which he did, Walz still wasn’t as good as Vance. The Republican out-argued Walz on world crises, on the aftermath of Helene, and on immigration, and he fought him to at least a draw on gun violence.

“Gold Coast Eagle, Anheuser-Busch shift focus from beer to water to help Helene victims” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of Southwest Florida’s biggest beer distributors will tap into its expertise to bring water to Helene victims. Gold Coast Eagle Distributing and Anheuser-Busch are delivering clean drinking water to storm-struck areas in Manatee and Sarasota counties. “The Gold Coast Eagle team contacted all emergency response centers in both counties and let them know we would deliver the emergency drinking water to wherever needed,” said Gold Coast Eagle Distributing President Andrea Saputo. The beverage distributor also contacted elected officials — including U.S. Sen. Scott, U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube, state Sen. Jim Boyd and state Rep. Fiona McFarland — to coordinate efforts. “Each of these politicians dispatched our trucks to areas that their constituents needed Anheuser-Busch water,” Saputo said.

