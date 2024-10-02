Jimmy Patronis to deploy ‘insurance village’ in Clearwater to help Helene victims connect with providers

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is launching an “insurance village” in Clearwater that will connect policyholders impacted by Hurricane Helene to flood insurance carriers, in person, to help file claims.

The Department of Financial Services’ Division of Consumer Services is hosting the village beginning Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Clearwater Parks and Recreation Long Center located at 1501 N. Belcher Rd.

Representatives from more than 30 agencies will be on hand to assist with flood, automobile and homeowners insurance claims.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as is available to assist with claims. That includes a driver’s license or other form of identification, such as a passport; insurance cards and insurance policy information and documentation; pictures and documentation of property for which a claim is being filed; repair estimates; and any other insurance-related information that is accessible.