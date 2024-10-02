AARP Florida communicator receives national award for professionalism and service

A top communicator for Florida’s senior citizen organization is getting recognized for her professionalism by a vaunted public relations group.

Maryanna Antoldi, associate state director of communications for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Florida has been named “rising star of the year,” by PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications. Being a communicator in Florida for AARP is a massive undertaking considering the state has one of the largest populations of senior citizens in the United States.

“Congratulations to Maryanna and AARP Florida,” said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for Ragan’s and PR Daily’s Awards programs. “Your recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation that your team has poured into your work.”

The award was presented to Antoldi at a ceremony in New York City, New York Sept. 27 as part of an elaborate luncheon where many awards were recognized. But the citation for Antoldi’s award praised her professionalism.

“Antoldi’s strategic acumen and digital-first approach have been pivotal in enhancing community engagement and advocacy for AARP Florida. Her creative storytelling techniques have been particularly effective, utilizing video, photography and written content,” the award details said, explaining the decision to grant her the award.

“A key achievement under Antoldi’s leadership has been revitalizing AARP’s local pages in Orlando and Jacksonville. By tailoring content to reflect the multicultural demographics of these areas, she has enhanced the representation and inclusivity of AARP’s communications. Antoldi has also made significant strides in reaching Spanish-speaking communities by building relationships with media outlets and creating accessible content for non-English speakers.”

AARP Florida leaders were enthused about the recognition bestowed on Antoldi.

“I am thrilled that Maryanna has received this well-deserved industry recognition for her exceptional contributions to marketing and communications that make a difference,” said Jeff Johnson, state director for AARP Florida. “Her recognition as a rising star reflects her professionalism and her impactful work on behalf of Floridians aged 50 and older across the state.”