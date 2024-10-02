October 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP Florida communicator receives national award for professionalism and service

Drew DixonOctober 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Proven champion’: Florida Education Association, United Teachers of Dade endorse Joe Saunders for HD 106

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Prosecutors: Donald Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Jimmy Patronis to deploy ‘insurance village’ in Clearwater to help Helene victims connect with providers

Maryanna Antoldi
Maryanna Antoldi was named a rising star.

A top communicator for Florida’s senior citizen organization is getting recognized for her professionalism by a vaunted public relations group.

Maryanna Antoldi, associate state director of communications for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Florida has been named “rising star of the year,” by PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications. Being a communicator in Florida for AARP is a massive undertaking considering the state has one of the largest populations of senior citizens in the United States.

“Congratulations to Maryanna and AARP Florida,” said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for Ragan’s and PR Daily’s Awards programs. “Your recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation that your team has poured into your work.”

The award was presented to Antoldi at a ceremony in New York City, New York Sept. 27 as part of an elaborate luncheon where many awards were recognized. But the citation for Antoldi’s award praised her professionalism.

“Antoldi’s strategic acumen and digital-first approach have been pivotal in enhancing community engagement and advocacy for AARP Florida. Her creative storytelling techniques have been particularly effective, utilizing video, photography and written content,” the award details said, explaining the decision to grant her the award.

“A key achievement under Antoldi’s leadership has been revitalizing AARP’s local pages in Orlando and Jacksonville. By tailoring content to reflect the multicultural demographics of these areas, she has enhanced the representation and inclusivity of AARP’s communications. Antoldi has also made significant strides in reaching Spanish-speaking communities by building relationships with media outlets and creating accessible content for non-English speakers.”

AARP Florida leaders were enthused about the recognition bestowed on Antoldi.

“I am thrilled that Maryanna has received this well-deserved industry recognition for her exceptional contributions to marketing and communications that make a difference,” said Jeff Johnson, state director for AARP Florida. “Her recognition as a rising star reflects her professionalism and her impactful work on behalf of Floridians aged 50 and older across the state.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis to deploy ‘insurance village’ in Clearwater to help Helene victims connect with providers

nextProsecutors: Donald Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories