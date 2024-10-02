October 2, 2024
Gov. DeSantis pitches ‘prison labor’ to clean Helene debris from ‘private property’
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 2, 20242min1

Ron DeSantis
'They do prison labor anyways.'

If you see a convict outside your house in an area hard hit by Hurricane Helene, odds are they haven’t escaped prison, but are doing what they’re told.

That’s according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who for a second time this week pitched the benefits of using convicts for cleanup.

Unlike his previous paean to inmate servitude, the Governor floated using them in Pinellas County to clean up private property and “lift people’s spirits” by helping them return to normalcy.

“The low-security, low-risk inmates (controlled by the) Department of Corrections, they do prison labor anyways. So they’re bringing them to do debris removal. The good thing about that is you can use that on private property, not just on public,” DeSantis said in Madeira Beach.

Speaking on Tuesday in Horseshoe Beach, DeSantis also remarked on “debris” being cleaned up by inmates.

“We’re utilizing our resources. We’ve got low-security inmates that are out there who do normal prison labor. The Department of Corrections is bringing them to help with hurricane cleanup,” DeSantis said.

The Governor went on to discuss savings from them being “out there cleaning up in the debris, which would cost us way more money if you had to do that through some of these private contractors.”

It’s unclear how many convicts have been tasked with storm recovery.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Alisa Musgrave

    October 2, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    I do agree at using inmates for situations like this but what I don’t understand why you are taking public land away from the homeless? You make it all sound good and fluffy but I don’t believe it one bit. Y’all can’t even get we the people right with our healthcare and what mental care you talking about because that dept to is corrupt and not really helping us much at all. And now you want us to say yes on 3 so you can manipulate us to buy from big pharma co like Trulieve and those that buy from else.where will be procecuted! If that goes in effect we the people are screwed, won’t even be able to grow it. California is better then this then you and your logics.

    Reply

