October 2, 2024
6 current, former Mayors endorse ‘incredible advocate’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Jesse Scheckner

Annette Taddeo
Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Miami-Dade Clerk of Court and Comptroller added endorsements from six current and former local Mayors.

Taddeo’s campaign announced nods from North Miami Mayor Alix DeSulme, South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor and Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace. Former Mayors Dan Gelber of Miami Beach and Raul Martinez of Hialeah also support her.

Each provided statements explaining their support. Desulme called Taddeo a “champion for the people,” while Fernández described her as “a leader who listens and acts in the best interest of Miami-Dade residents.”

Wallace said she has been an “incredible advocate for Miami-Dade residents for years, always fighting for our interest and ensuring our voices are heard.” Taylor called her a “forward-thinking leader who will protect the hard-earned tax dollars of the city of Opa-Locka while ensuring equitable access to essential services.”

Gelber said Taddeo “has always been a steadfast advocate for transparency and accountability in government — values that are critical for the role of Clerk of Court and Comptroller.” Martinez, meanwhile, said she “understands the needs of our diverse communities and is committed to making government more accessible and responsive.”

The half-dozen new endorsements, shared with press members Wednesday, join others from Moms Demand Action, AFSCME FloridaUnited Teachers of DadeLatino Victory FundRuth’s List FloridaSAVE Action PAC, the South Florida AFL-CIO, a few SEIU chapters, and several local elected officials and faith leaders.

Taddeo, a Democrat who served for five years in the Senate before mounting an unsuccessful 2022 bid for Congress, is running to unseat Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a former Republican Representative whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified for the Clerk’s race as a write-in candidate.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will be the first voter-chosen Clerk in 30 years not named Harvey Ruvin. Ruvin died Dec. 31, 2022, after 56 years of uninterrupted public service.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories