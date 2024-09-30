September 30, 2024
Annette Taddeo named ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ by Moms Demand Action

Taddeo, Annette 2
'Together,' she said, 'we will continue to work toward a future free from the threat of gun violence.'

Former Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller now carries a “Gun Sense Candidate” designation from Moms Demand Action, a national movement focused on passing gun safety legislation.

Taddeo’s campaign announced the designation. In an accompanying statement, she said she is “truly honored” to be recognized by the organization.

“Public service is about putting our residents first and there is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of our community,” she said.

“Together, we will continue to work toward a future free from the threat of gun violence.”

During her five years representing parts of Miami-Dade in the Senate, Taddeo backed several firearm-focused measures, including bills to allow local governments to impose gun control measures and a proposed ban on the sale of assault-style rifles and large-capacity magazines.

She also supported other measures aimed at stemming state preemption of local regulations, raising wages and expanding worker benefits, her campaign said.

Taddeo, a Democrat, is running to supplant Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a former Republican Representative whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year.

Others backing her campaign include AFSCME FloridaUnited Teachers of DadeLatino Victory FundRuth’s List FloridaSAVE Action PAC, the South Florida AFL-CIO,  a few SEIU chapters, and several local elected officials and faith leaders.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified for the Clerk’s race as a write-in candidate.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will be the first voter-chosen Clerk in 30 years not named Harvey Ruvin. Ruvin died Dec. 31, 2022, after 56 years of uninterrupted public service.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

