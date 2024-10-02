October 2, 2024
As massive teacher shortage faces state, UF offers new program that could fill some of those slots
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonOctober 2, 2024

AI Education
UF's new early education program seeks to help fill some open teacher positions in primary schools across the Sunshine State.

There’s a big shortage of teachers in the state and the University of Florida (UF) is launching a new degree program that could help fill some of those 5,000 vacant posts in schools.

UF is offering a new online program designed to help develop teachers in the early education curriculum. The program started in August and already has its first cohort of students working toward degrees and certifications in the field of early childhood learning.

“There’s such a critical teacher shortage, especially in early childhood education and special education,” said Tara Mathien, a clinical assistant professor of early childhood education, who played a critical role in developing the Bachelor of Arts in Education in Early Childhood Education program.

“Our Early Childhood Education degree has a Prekindergarten Disabilities Endorsement, so filling that need for the state is really important as well. We were thinking about what we could do to meet those needs, so we created an online degree.”

A key feature of the new UF program is that it not only is offered entirely online, it also offers flexible scheduling for students seeking the degree. That feature alone provides access to students throughout the state. They can stay in their communities and upon graduation, they can enter those schools as professionals as soon as they acquire the necessary certification.

The program has plenty of academic theory, but also stresses practical application in the classroom, according to UF officials. Expert faculty members are the instructors for the program and they offer guidance and coaching. There are also two-year associate degrees offered in the program as an alternative to the full four-year bachelor’s degree. Students are also accepted as both full-time and part-time participants.

“I think it is so important for UF to be known for rising to the occasion yet again as we meet the needs of our field,” Mathien said.

The new UF early education program has been sanctioned as an initial teacher preparation program by The Florida Department of Education and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

