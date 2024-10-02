The Big Bend has been hit by 3 hurricanes in 13 months; help is available for those struggling with that trauma

The Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA) is working to serve individuals impacted by Hurricane Helene and two other hurricanes that have made landfall in the Big Bend area over the last 13 months.

The association warns that such catastrophes, especially when compounded by multiple incidents, can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Before Helene, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, the area was already recovering from Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that hit not even a month before. And the year prior, the region took a hit from Hurricane Idalia, a Category 4 like Helene.

The onslaught of damaging storms, even for those who only experienced minor damage or loss of property, can take a big toll on mental well-being. That’s why the FBHA wants to ensure residents have access to help if they need it.

The Apalachee Center has clinics in Taylor, Madison, and Jefferson counties, which are all open. The centers provide a variety of mental health services.

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare is also on standby to meet needs for the Department of Children and Families and its managing entity, Lutheran Health Systems, to launch a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program.

Meridian is also operating its outreach program and mobile response teams, in collaboration with the Red Cross.

The FBHA also has a digital Hurricane Resource Center online, with information on where to find recovery information on various websites, hotlines to receive help with disaster assistance and/or mental health, downloadable handouts with information about storm recovery and resources, and a list of social media accounts to follow to stay in the loop. The site also includes phone numbers for all county Emergency Management Centers.

Here are some important resources to note:

— Apalachee Center: Serving Taylor, Madison and Jefferson counties; crisis line (800) 342-0774.

— Disc Village: Serving Madison and Taylor counties; treatment hotline (850) 575-4388.

— Meridian Behavioral Healthcare/Red Cross Outreach Program: Serving Dixie, Lafayette and Gilchrist counties; hotline (352) 647-0485. Meridian is also operating its Mobile Response Teams, which can be reached by dialing (352) 681-8204.

— 211: Serving anyone, the emergency hotline provides free and confidential information and referrals to community resources.

— National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Help Line: 800-950-NAMI (6264).

— SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990; available 24/7 everyday, the national hotline provides immediate crisis counseling.

— TalkWithUs: Text “TalkWithUs” for English, or “Hablanos” for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

— Suicide Prevention Line: 988.