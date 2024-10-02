Last Call for 10.2.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

As more Floridians get back on their feet post-Helene, the state’s leading food bank network is extending a helping hand to the other states slammed by the deadly storm.

Feeding Florida announced a partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to deliver MREs to Georgia and the Carolinas. Feeding Florida teams delivered two truckloads of state-owned MREs to the neighboring state food banks, providing over 33,000 meals to impacted residents outside of Florida.

“In Florida, we understand that every moment counts, especially during an unexpected disaster,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said. “FDEM values strong interstate partnerships, especially during a disaster, and under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, we are proud to swiftly assist Georgia and the Carolinas as they respond to devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. I also want to thank Feeding Florida for their continued partnership and ensuring we’re able to quickly deliver critical resources when it’s most needed.”

Helene left five states with an overwhelming need for support from outside sources. Florida’s network of nine food banks, Feeding America, and FDEM worked together to assess the need within the Sunshine State and quickly determine what resources could be directed to the food bank networks in other states.

The MREs sent to Georgia and the Carolinas were allocated from Florida’s stockpile of supplies held by the Feeding Florida network. Feeding America covered all transportation and materials costs. Feeding Florida emphasized that providing meals to out-of-staters will not strain their ability to provide needed resources to Floridians for the remainder of hurricane season.

“We are grateful for such a wonderful partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management that allows us to help others during times of great need,” said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida CEO. “Our network regularly provides disaster relief aid within our state, but when the time comes to help our neighbors in the Southeast region, we are able to do so thanks to the support of the Division of Emergency Management and Feeding America.”

Evening Reads

—“JD Vance’s dominant debate performance shows why he’s Donald Trump’s running mate” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times

—”What early polls say about who won the VP debate” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

—”Who won the VP debate? Voters weigh in on how Vance and Tim Walz performed.” via Eric Lau, Adrián Blanco, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Dan Keating and Aadit Tambe of The Washington Post

—”At debate, Vance whines: You weren’t supposed to fact-check me!” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post

—”Is Walz bringing vibes to a knife fight?” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

—”No on 4 starts bus tour to help defeat abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—”Hurricane gives Democrats a climate opening in Florida” via Emma Dumain and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO

—”Pinellas County’s death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 11” via Emily Wunderlich of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Your phones and computers rely on this remote mine in North Carolina. Helene just drowned it.” via Adam Clark Estes of Vox

—”The Hurricane that threatens to sink Asheville’s feel-good success” via Rachel Wolfe and Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal

Quote of the Day

“You don’t want to try anything like this because you’ll end up in the clutches of Johnny Law.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, reminding would-be looters of the state’s harsher penalties.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Given his comments on the strike, we wouldn’t recommend ordering Gov. Ron DeSantis Longshoremen unless you’re trying to get under his skin.

Meanwhile, the Governor earned himself a Chain Gang for his repeated paeans to inmate servitude.

UF is launching a new degree program that could help fill some of those 5,000 vacant school posts. Snag your favorite teacher an Educator’s Refresher while they wait for backup.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Messi, Inter Miami chasing more hardware

With less than a month remaining in the season, Inter Miami has already clinched a playoff spot, but they continue to chase the top seed and the Supporters’ Shield as they travel to Columbus to face the Crew (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Miami (19W-4L-8T, 65 points) boasts the best record in MLS and holds a seven-point lead over the LA Galaxy in the race for the Supporters’ Shield. Miami also leads Columbus by eight points in the Eastern Conference standings.

On Saturday, Inter Miami earned a draw in Charlotte thanks to Lionel Messi’s 15th goal of the season. Messi has scored or assisted on 30 goals this season, the most in MLS, despite missing 15 matches.

Inter Miami has already set the club record for wins and points in a season. Before this season, Miami had won 14 games and earned 48 points in the 2022 season. Since Messi’s arrival, the team has won the League Cup and finished runners-up in the U.S. Open Cup.

Messi ranks second on the team in goals behind Uruguay legend Luis Suarez, who has scored 17 goals in 24 matches and is tied for third in the league.

If Miami can finish strong, they could hoist the Supporters’ Shield as the second trophy won by the club in its five-year history.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.