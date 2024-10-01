October 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gold Coast Eagle, Anheuser-Busch shift focus from beer to water to help Helene victims
Gold Coast Eagle Distributing;s Javier Bermudez and Chad Fraser bring water to Helene victims in Bradenton. Image via Gold Coast.

Jacob OglesOctober 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Supervisors of Elections seek looser rules, adjustments after Helene

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Mailers bearing Carolina Amesty mug shot land in HD 45 mailboxes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.1.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Gold Coast
Gold Coast Eagle provided water in hard-hit areas of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

One of Southwest Florida’s biggest beer distributors will tap into its expertise to bring water to Helene victims.

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing and Anheuser-Busch are delivering clean drinking water to storm-struck areas in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

“The Gold Coast Eagle team contacted all emergency response centers in both counties and let them know we would deliver the emergency drinking water to wherever needed,” said Gold Coast Eagle Distributing President Andrea Saputo.

The beverage distributor also said it contacted elected officials — including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube, state Sen. Jim Boyd and state Rep. Fiona McFarland — to coordinate efforts.

“Each of these politicians dispatched our trucks to areas that their constituents needed Anheuser-Busch water,” Saputo said.

While Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend near Perry on Thursday evening, winds and storm surge battered Southwest Florida before and after that occurred.

The company is speaking with local government officials as well. Manatee County requested shipments of emergency water to Rubonia, Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach. Pickup locations have been set up at the Cross Point Church, where 98 cases of water were delivered, and Holmes Beach City Hall, where 196 cases were shipped. Additionally, 196 cases of water went to Rubonia and 98 cases went to the Bradenton Police Department.

In Sarasota, 490 cases were delivered to the Publix shopping center on Longboat Key.

More than 1,000 cases were shipped to the five locations in a span of less than four hours.

The company plans to continue providing water to the region, and plans to drop 196 cases of water off to G.T. Brey Park in Bradenton and 98 to Blackstone Park in Palmetto at locations set up for Manatee County Emergency Services.

Sales Director Chad Fraser, Marketing Director Hugh Shields and Route Supervisor Javier Bermudez coordinated the effort.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Supervisors of Elections seek looser rules, adjustments after Helene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories