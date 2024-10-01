Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies contributing $1M for hurricane relief efforts on Gulf Coast

The Tampa Bay Rays MLB team and the Tampa Bay Rowdies professional soccer team, both under the same ownership, are mobilizing to provide relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The franchises announced this week they are contributing $1 million to support community efforts in the Bay area along the Gulf Coast to assist in recovery from the storm. That money will be going to multiple community organizations.

Recipients of the sports franchise contributions include United Way Suncoast, Feeding Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce and the city of St. Petersburg.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will continue coordinating with city emergency management, collaborating with community organizations and supporting and activating volunteerism among our staff and within our community to help meet the needs of our area and residents,” an ownership statement said on X.

“Hurricane Helene was devastating to our community. While our staff has been dealing with the impacts to their own lives in the aftermath of the storm, they have also reached out to see what they can do for our community,” added Jenn Tran, Tampa Rays Chief People and Community Officer. “In addition to the financial support from our organization, our staff members are ready to roll up their sleeves and volunteer at a moment’s notice to help those in need. Giving back is part of our DNA.”

Representatives from both teams are already engaged in coordinating efforts with community organizations and volunteering on multiple levels. It’s not much different than the team’s acceptance of responsibility before Helene slammed Florida Thursday.

Tropicana Field served as a crucial staging area as the storm swept up the Gulf Coast. Duke Energy used the facility to gather 456 trucks for crews to assemble and prepare. After the storm passed, those electric and service trucks fanned out across the Bay area to restore power as quickly as possible.