Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.2.24

“Tim Walz and JD Vance go in-depth on policy while attacking each other’s running mates in VP debate” via Michelle L. Price, Chris Megerian and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — Walz and Vance on Tuesday went after each other’s running mates in a Vice-Presidential Debate that opened with a discussion of burgeoning domestic and international troubles — a hurricane that ravaged much of the southeast U.S. and growing fears of a regional Middle East war.

Walz, the Democratic Governor of Minnesota, and Vance, a Republican Senator from Ohio, focused many of their largely cordial attack lines on the top of the ticket, as is traditional for VP debates. They each pointed to the crises of the day as reasons for voters to choose Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

The heated tone of the campaign was mostly replaced by deep policy discussions, with the candidates sometimes saying they agreed with each other — even as they outlined vastly different visions about the country’s future.

The former President, who sought the spotlight Tuesday by posting live commentary online during the debate, was a central focus as both Walz and Vance argued over whether Americans should return him to the Oval Office.

Walz depicted Trump as a chaotic leader who is wrong on the issues. Vance rebuffed him with every answer and made the case for the man he once heavily criticized.

“Vance’s mic is muted during debate exchange on immigration” via Patrick Svitek of The Washington Post — The moment unfolded after Vance and Walz sparred over the situation in Springfield, Ohio. Vance and the GOP presidential nominee Trump have amplified false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are eating pets and are in the country illegally. “Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status,” moderator Margaret Brennan said. Brennan’s comment prompted a rebuke from Vance, who said: “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on.” Vance went on to try to explain his position, but before long, the volume of Vance’s voice was audibly lower and distant. “Gentlemen, the audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut,” Brennan said.

—@realDonaldTrump: EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER. I DO NOT SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS RADICAL POSITION OF LATE TERM ABORTION LIKE, AS AN EXAMPLE, IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH OR, IN CASE THERE IS ANY QUESTION, THE POSSIBILITY OF EXECUTION OF THE BABY AFTER BIRTH. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

—@ajconwashington: Trump seemingly is like most of America: already checked out of the VP debate.

—@pbump: Oh, so Vance admits that the American people gave Harris the office of VP?

—@aidnmclaughlin: The civility between Vance and Walz at this debate is a reminder that Trump is an anomaly. Our political discourse is (relatively) normal when he’s not on the stage.

—@FrankLuntz: At the first commercial break, my #VPDebate focus group says by a 10-3 margin that JD Vance is winning. That is a big deal since only 5 of them were leaning toward Trump-Vance when the debate began.

—@DavidCornDC: Tweaking the quote: “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check.”

—@StefWKight: I almost feel like they’re going to grab a beer together after this?

— TOP STORIES —

“Search crews with cadaver dogs wade through muck of communities ‘wiped off the map’ by Helene” via The Associated Press — With Helene’s death toll nearing 160, searchers fanned out, using helicopters to get past washed-out bridges and hiking through wilderness to reach isolated homes.

“Communities were wiped off the map,” North Carolina’s Governor, Roy Cooper, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The devastation was especially bad in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where at least 57 people died in and around Asheville, a tourism haven known for its art galleries, breweries and outdoor activities.

Exhausted emergency crews worked around the clock to clear roads and reach those still stranded by the storm, which killed at least 159 people in six states, including many who were hit by falling trees or trapped in flooded cars and homes. Nearly half of the deaths were in North Carolina, while dozens of others were in South Carolina and Georgia.

President Joe Biden, who is set to survey the devastation in North and South Carolina Wednesday, estimated the recovery could cost billions.

“We have to jump-start this recovery process,” he said Tuesday. “People are scared to death. This is urgent.”

According to Frank Matranga, a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative, more than 150,000 households have registered for FEMA assistance, and that number is expected to rise rapidly in the coming days.

He said nearly 2 million ready-to-eat meals and more than a million liters of water have been sent to the hardest-hit areas.

The storm unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, dumping more than an estimated 2 feet (61 centimeters) of rain in places.

Asheville and many surrounding mountain towns were built in valleys, leaving them especially vulnerable to rain and flooding. Plus, the ground was already saturated before Helene, said Christiaan Patterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Helene may have broken records, but losses unlikely to unmoor insurance industry” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — Even if Hurricane Helene shattered previous storm surge records from Tampa to the Panhandle, the storm is not going to break — or even stress — the state’s shaky homeowner insurance industry, according to initial industry assessments. Helene made landfall in the Big Bend area as a Category 4 storm, the same classification Hurricane Ian had when it came roaring ashore in Southwest Florida two years ago. Still, this latest catastrophe’s insured losses are expected to be a fraction of the earlier monster storm ravaging Fort Myers in 2022. The reasons are that Helene decimated a rural and far less populated area and that much of the property damage resulting from storm surge is not insured, industry observers say.

“Cory Mills in Carolinas to drop supplies, conduct wellness checks in areas devastated” via Helene via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The New Smyrna Beach Republican announced he was partnering with Mercury One to bring helicopters with supplies to North Carolina. Mills said he has also worked on the effort with conservative social media influencer Benny Johnson. “I’m based in Greenville, South Carolina, to get in supplies,” he told Florida Politics. Mills added that his team is using helicopters “to supply areas that are landlocked and have no access in or out. We are also working with teams for search and rescue to conduct welfare checks, as well as, try to land/hoist people to safety. Both helicopters have hoist capabilities.” On Monday, his teams delivered around 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of supplies, including food, water, diapers, wipes and nonperishable goods.

“Ron DeSantis sends 7,500 feet of temporary bridges to North Carolina to help with Helene damage” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis said Florida is sending temporary bridges to North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation on the state. On top of 7,500 feet of temporary bridges, the state is also sending a convoy of Florida Department of Transportation staff and “heavy equipment,” the Governor said. The Governor announced that assistance from Florida will not only go to North Carolina, but also Tennessee under “Operation Blue Ridge.” The Governor has also been running the state’s own recovery efforts with the use of thousands of state personnel, ranging from the State Guard, National Guard, agency personnel and staff from private groups to assist with debris removal, power restoration and damage assessment.

“Gov. DeSantis says convicts are helping out with Helene cleanup” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Speaking in Horseshoe Beach, DeSantis remarked on “debris” being cleaned up by inmates, which facilitates taxpayer savings. “We’re utilizing our resources. We’ve got low-security inmates that are out there who do normal prison labor. The Department of Corrections is bringing them to help with hurricane cleanup,” DeSantis said. The Governor discussed savings from them being “out there cleaning up in the debris, which would cost us way more money if you had to do that through some of these private contractors.” It’s unclear how many convicts have been tasked with storm recovery.

It ain’t over yet — “2024 hurricane season: Yes, we had Debby and Helene, but October is Florida’s peak season” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — Helene’s 140 mph winds were still hours away from landfall last week when the National Hurricane Center was already pointing to the Western Caribbean for another potential storm formation. As of Monday afternoon, an area near the Central American Gyre, which was the spawning ground for Helene, had a 40% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next seven days. Since Friday, Hurricane Isaac came and went, and Tropical Storm Joyce grew and fizzled. Tropical Storm Kirk formed Monday about 585 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, destined to follow its two predecessors into the open ocean.

“High hurricane activity is a ‘virtual certainty’ for the first half of October, experts say” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Experts believe with “virtual certainty” that the next two weeks of hurricane season will have above-normal activity. In their two-week forecast report, Colorado State University meteorologists said they see a 99% chance of above-normal activity in the Atlantic basin, and a mere 1% chance of normal activity. There’s a 0% chance of below-normal activity. The meteorologists examine Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), the collective strength and duration of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes occurring during a given time period. The university compares the anticipated ACE for the first two weeks of October with normal ACE from the same monthly period from 1966-2023. “We anticipate well above average October–November Caribbean Accumulated Cyclone Energy,” the report said.

“Amid Hurricane Helene’s destruction, Clearwater Beach works to rebuild” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Before the surge from Hurricane Helene swallowed up their dream home on Clearwater Beach, this was paradise. Retirees Max and Terry Radford could walk three blocks to watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. As a former captain in the British Navy, moving to be near the sugar sand and ocean views 22 years ago was where Max Radford wanted to be. Hurricane Helene’s surge brought 41.5 inches of ocean into their one-story home, flowing over the kitchen counters and destroying much of their life inside. But the couple says they are determined that this spot will be paradise for them again. They plan to rebuild, although they’ll build the home higher this time.

“A once-quiet Florida county is now a hurricane magnet — and forecasters are puzzled” via Brian Sullivan of Bloomberg — For more than a century, Taylor County saw the fewest hurricane strikes of any place on the U.S. Gulf Coast. In the last year, that peace has been shattered. Helene, which has killed more than a hundred people across the South, was the third hurricane to hit the county in roughly the past 13 months. It followed Debby in August and Idalia about a year earlier. Forecasters aren’t sure why the area’s storm activity has surged, but they point to some potential culprits: Hot oceans and La Niña. The perils of Taylor County highlight a stark reality for residents of Florida’s coastal communities: There is no safe place. Climate change is altering how storms behave, threatening regions that were once shielded from the worst effects of extreme weather. As more people move to the U.S. South, lured by the region’s economic growth and relatively low cost of living, the risk of catastrophic losses from natural disasters is rising.

“This Tampa neighborhood didn’t flood. Then came Hurricane Helene” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — From a distance, it looked for a moment like another community yard sale was unfolding in the tight-knit neighborhood of Culbreath Bayou. Couches and tables were stacked curbside, alongside paintings and toys. Draw closer and the abstract gave way to reality: Hurricane Helene’s surge swallowed this pocket of South Tampa, ushering in what longtime residents described as “never-before-seen flooding.” Now, they were filling their driveways with waterlogged heirlooms and carting away storm-ruined furniture. Culbreath Bayou sits squarely in evacuation Zone A, near Sunset Park, Beach Park and other enclaves becoming increasingly vulnerable to flooding. Still, residents of the neighborhood, sandwiched between West Shore Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue, say Helene dealt an unexpected blow.



— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Why Tuesday’s Vice-Presidential Debate could matter more than history suggests” via Will Weissert of The Associated Press — Historical analysis by Mark P. Jones, a political-science professor at Rice University in Houston, suggests that a candidate’s running mate doesn’t really sway voters. Even the idea of using a pick to balance a ticket — like pairing the first major party nominee who is a woman of color with a white male in the case of Harris selecting Walz — may also be overstated. “The evidence we have is that they’re really voting for the presidential nominee,” Jones said of Americans through the decades. A key caveat might be that, given just how close the current race is looking to be in swing states, “It’s always possible that, at the margins, it may matter,” Jones said. One reason the Walz-Vance debate might shift more opinions this year is that Harris and Trump shared a stage only once, in early September. That means Tuesday may be the last chance before Election Day for voters to see the two tickets square off directly.

“Kamala Harris’ new ad hits Donald Trump’s age in criticizing Vance” via Monica Alba of NBC News — The spot argues Vance “could be a heartbeat away” from the presidency if Trump wins in November, the first time the Democratic ticket has gone after the former President’s age in paid media since she became the Democratic nominee, according to a Harris official. The 50-second ad, which will target voters in battleground states, concludes with a video of Trump appearing to slur his words at an event and then a Fox News host saying, “The former President, he’s been off his game.” The official said it is the first time the Harris campaign has used such clips in any of its ads. Age was a dominant campaign issue when Biden, 81, was still a candidate. Trump is 78 years old.

“Port closures strike at Harris’ economic message” via Adam Cancryn, Holly Otterbein, Lauren Egan and Elena Schneider of POLITICO — The timing couldn’t be worse for Biden and Harris. Senior White House and campaign officials are bracing for days of economic disruption from Tuesday’s labor stoppage, freezing cargo and slowing access to a range of consumer goods. It’s a strike that threatens to eventually lead to shortages or higher prices for certain products like bananas and auto parts. And just weeks out from a neck-and-neck election that could hinge on Americans’ view of the economy and prices at the grocery store, the dispute now threatens to amplify lingering concerns over the nation’s financial trajectory. “The impact, potentially, as we’re heading into an election, is pretty serious,” said Ray Zaccaro, a former adviser to the AFL-CIO. “This is a really precious and tender point of the election cycle when it comes to people’s view of the economy and who has the best economic solutions.”

“Trump blames Joe Biden, Harris for Iran’s attack on Israel: ‘Very close to global catastrophe’” via Stepheny Price of Fox News — “A short time ago, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel … I’ve been talking about World War III for a long time, and I don’t want to make predictions because the predictions always come true. We’re not going to make [predictions] … but they are very close to global catastrophe,” Trump said. “We have a nonexistent President and a nonexistent Vice President who should be in charge, but nobody knows what’s going on.” Trump’s comments come after Israel said Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at the country, marking the largest ballistic missile attack in history. Trump accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of weak leadership on the world stage. “That’s why Israel was under attack just a little while ago. Because they don’t respect our country anymore. The so-called enemy doesn’t respect our country any longer,” Trump said.

“Trump widens lead over Harris in Georgia: Poll” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Trump up 6 points over Harris in the Peach State, with 50% support to her 44%. Another 3% backed other candidates. That’s a slightly bigger lead than Trump enjoyed last month when the pollster found Trump up 4 points among likely Georgia voters. Meanwhile, Trump has a 2-point lead in the critical swing state of North Carolina, which Quinnipiac notes is too close to call. “All eyes are on the South as Georgia and North Carolina, turbocharged by 32 electoral votes between them, can make or break the two candidates in a race that looks to be leaning Trump’s way in Georgia at the moment and churning toward a tight finish in North Carolina,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

“Trump won’t participate in ‘60 Minutes’ interview” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — In a statement, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, said, “There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in.” Cheung also said CBS “insisted on doing live fact-checking, which is unprecedented.” A representative for CBS News, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump, through a spokesperson, had first accepted the interview request, followed by Vice President Harris, with the agreement being that each candidate would receive two segments in the broadcast of equal time. According to CBS News, after accepting 60 Minutes’ request for Trump to be interviewed by Scott Pelley, a campaign spokesperson notified the show on Tuesday that Trump would not sit for an interview with the broadcast. Asked about the situation at a news conference Tuesday evening, Trump said he was “waiting for an apology” from CBS News, citing reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop and crime rates.

“Insiders look for signals that Harris would keep up one of Biden’s biggest fights” via Josh Sisco of POLITICO — Normally a back-burner issue in national politics, antitrust has become one of the White House’s top legacy issues — and increasingly urgent as Biden’s top corporate regulators have launched a fresh wave of major suits over insulin prices, financial services and rental costs. On top of existing cases against Apple, Meta, Google, Amazon, Ticketmaster and more, that puts the next President in the position to empower a historic push against corporate growth or stop it in its tracks. What Harris chooses to do if she wins is “very important,” said Josh Tzuker, a former antitrust official at the Department of Justice, who joined the consulting firm FGS Global earlier this year. “The Biden administration charted a course that is going to be really hard to change.” Harris has said little about antitrust explicitly, but the signals she’s sent so far have been encouraging to some antitrust advocates.

“More than 165 ‘Artists for Kamala’ auction their work in support of Harris” via Elizabeth Blair of NPR — Many of the works that have been donated will remain open for bidding through Oct. 8 on the platform Artsy. Proceeds from the Artists for Kamala: Benefit Auction will go to the Harris Victory Fund. Among the lots with the most bids as of this afternoon are works by Amy Sherald, Rashid Johnson and Christine Sun Kim. The auction also includes a silk-screen from Hank Willis Thomas that reads: “FRAGILE DEMOCRACY HANDLE WITH CARE,” and a selection from one of Jenny Holzer’s Truisms that says, “There are too few immutable truths today.” As reported by Hyperallergic, Harris has supported legislation that would help further the work of cultural institutions. She once posted on social media, “It’s a no-brainer that if we want our children to thrive, we need to reinvest in America’s public education system — including the arts.”

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Ballots in the mail for presidential election. Floridians can begin voting immediately” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Voters who are among the 96% of Floridians that the polls show have made up their minds between Harris and Trump can start voting. It’s already begun for more than 400,000 people in Broward and Palm Beach counties who’ve requested vote-by-mail ballots. On Tuesday — exactly five weeks before Election Day, Nov. 5 — Broward County sent out 241,000 mail ballots. Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said many people would receive them Wednesday and Thursday. Showing the sometimes-unpredictable nature of the Postal Service, officials said some South Broward voters could receive their ballots on Tuesday, depending on where they live and when they get their mail.

“Florida Supervisors of Elections seek looser rules, adjustments after Helene” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As recovery efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Helene, an organization representing election officials across all 67 Florida counties is asking state officials to temporarily loosen its election restrictions so voters have a fair shot at casting ballots. In a Tuesday letter, Florida Supervisors of Elections Executive Director David Ramba implored Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews to support an executive order allowing workarounds in 10 counties. They include Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Taylor.

“Ad scorches pro-abortion Amendment 4 for allowing operation up until birth, no parental consent” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — A new ad from “Vote No on Amendment 4” scathed the pro-abortion ballot initiative for its language allowing late-term abortions and eliminating state law that requires parental consent for minors to obtain an abortion. “Most people agree there comes a time in every pregnancy when it’s just too late for an abortion,” the ad says. “Good people can disagree about when to draw that line, but Amendment 4 erases it.” “The word viability is never defined. The word doctor was never used. Amendment 4 even eliminates parental consent for minors. That’s not an accident. That’s their plan,” it says. “Abortions at any time, for almost any reason, no doctors, no limits, vote ‘no’ on Amendment 4.”

“Mom tells story of brain tumor-prompted abortion in new pro-Amendment 4 ad” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A new ad supporting the Amendment 4 campaign to protect abortion access in the Florida Constitution features a Tampa mother who didn’t want to avail herself of the procedure, but says she had to. Identified only as “Caroline” in the 30-second spot, she tells an agonizing story of doctors finding a brain tumor on her MRI as she was pregnant with her second child. “My first thought was, ‘Am I going to be able to see my daughter again?’” she says in the ad. “The doctors knew that if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby. I would lose my life. And my daughter would lose her mom.”

“Judge will not shut down state website opposing abortion access ballot initiative” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — A Florida Judge said he would not order a state health care regulator to take down a website attacking a ballot initiative seeking to expand abortion rights that will go before voters in November. The Agency for Health Care Administration website claims the ballot initiative, which will be before voters as Amendment 4, “threatens women’s safety” by changing several laws and regulations. In response to the site, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida filed a lawsuit in Leon County Circuit Court, arguing the politically motivated site was created with taxpayer money. The ACLU also asked Leon Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom to order a temporary injunction on the AHCA site.

“Opponents falsely claim ‘monopoly’ Amendment 3” via Samantha Putterman of PolitiFact — “Giant corporations don’t do things out of the goodness of their heart, they do things to make money,” a narrator says in a “Vote No on 3” TV ad airing statewide. “And that’s exactly why they wrote Amendment 3. Marijuana mega corporations spent 60 million bucks putting Amendment 3 on your ballot. Why? It entrenches their monopoly, bans homegrown pot and gives special licenses to corporations.” The amendment itself does not eliminate marijuana market competition. If approved by at least 60% of voters, the Florida Legislature would be able to issue additional licenses to expand the list of marijuana sellers and distributors. The state could license additional medical marijuana entities, and others that aren’t in the medical marijuana business. We rate this claim False.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“In Anna Paulina Luna’s re-election race, Helene recovery pauses politics” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — At The Tiki Bar and Grill on Gulfport’s Shore Boulevard, Debbie Amis surveyed a patio full of questions. Whose tarp is this, the business owner wondered? Are these chairs still good? A soggy Trivial Pursuit card found in the debris asked: What is the least expensive and most popular fruit? (The other side of the card answered: the banana.) But the most pressing query was what to do with a massive chunk of a wooden deck that had washed into the middle of the bar’s patio. Over half a dozen strangers milled around the Tiki’s perimeter, sizing up this particular piece of debris. Among them was Whitney Fox, the Democrat running for Congress locally.

“Ex-congressional candidate charged with threatening ‘hit squad’ against opponent” via Jiselle Lee of The Washington Post — A former congressional candidate in Florida has been charged after allegedly threatening to send “the Russian mafia” after his opponent. William Robert Braddock III, 41, was charged in federal court with threatening now-Republican U.S. Rep. Luna. Braddock and Luna were rivals during the 2021 Republican Primary for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which includes the Tampa area. In a June 2021 phone call, Braddock told an acquaintance of Luna’s, Erin Olszewski, that if he were not ahead in a soon-to-be-released poll, he would have to “sacrifice” his opponent, according to the charging documents. “I will be the next congressman for this district. Period, end of discussion,” Braddock said, according to the documents.

“Newcomer Barbie Harden Hall faces tough road against incumbent Dan Webster” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Republican U.S. Rep. Webster has weathered redistricting and a challenge from a right-wing extremist but still won election to Congress seven times, proving the air conditioning company owner to be a formidable politician. This year, the job of attempting to stop Webster from winning an eighth term falls to Democrat Hall, a lawn care business owner from Mount Dora. “People often tell me, ‘Oh, this is an uphill battle,’” she said. “But to me, I’m looking at Florida in 2024 and what is on the ballot, what is at stake here, and I think women’s issues are going to be huge this year.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Mailers bearing Carolina Amesty mug shot land in HD 45 mailboxes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If anyone in House District 45 hasn’t heard about Rep. Amesty’s indictment, postcards hitting mailboxes could soon break the news. Cards bearing the Windermere Republican’s mug shot appear with the words “INDICTED on FORGERY CHARGES on Aug. 29, 2024,” lest anyone think this is a story from the incumbent lawmaker’s distant past. Below her picture, the cards read “Orange County students give her an F FOR FORGERY.” The miniature mailers were funded by Florida Student Power, which sent out 3,000 cards to voters in Amesty’s district, one of the top battlegrounds in the General Election this year.

— STATEWIDE —

“Insurer disputes damning whistleblower claims from ‘60 Minutes’ report; Dems call for action” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The company named in a bombshell “60 Minutes” report about insurers severely shortchanging Florida homeowners after Hurricane Ian says reporters omitted key details about the issue and what it’s done to improve since then. Democratic lawmakers say the damning exposé, which included evidence that adjuster reports were reduced by more than 90% in some cases, is more proof that the Legislature must take action to address the issue. Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis contends the problem has already been fixed and that “60 Minutes” isn’t a reliable news source, citing his own difficulties with the program.

“More than 80% of Floridians lack flood insurance. Guess who pays” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — As you look at gut-wrenching pictures of entire neighborhoods washed away by the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene, consider a statistic that’s another punch in the gut: More than 80% of Floridians lack flood insurance. Living in Florida without flood insurance is a bit like buying car insurance that doesn’t cover car accidents. Yet it has become standard operating procedure for most Floridians for a straightforward reason: Securing this coverage would drive up the insurance cost in a state where it’s already sky-high. If every homeowner were required to buy flood insurance, it would more accurately reflect the true cost of living in a state that essentially has a bull’s-eye on it every hurricane season.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott back Israel amid Iranian attacks” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s three most high-profile Republicans are in lockstep regarding the conflict in the Middle East. As 181 ballistic missiles hit Israeli cities from Iran, DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Rubio and Scott are riled up and promising unstinting support for the Benjamin Netanyahu regime ahead of a likely retaliation. “The attacks against Israel represent a continuation — and escalation — of Iran’s decadeslong antagonism to one of our closest allies,” the Governor said Tuesday on social media. “Iran seeks the complete destruction of Israel and the elimination of the Jewish people. Israel has not only a right, but a duty, to defend itself and its people from the Iranian terror state.”

“Scott leads 15-lawmaker call for USDA to declare disaster, issue block grants for post-Helene recovery” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Scott is spearheading a bipartisan call for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a disaster declaration for Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Helene. He and 14 other members of Congress from Florida, including Republican Rubio, also urged USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to provide financial assistance through state block grants to speed support services to Florida farmers and agriculture producers. “To support the growers and producers who were affected by Hurricane Helene, and to ensure that they can recover from losses and continue their important service of feeding America,” the letter said, “the expeditious approval of a Disaster Declaration is necessary to have a successful Winter and Spring harvest season.”

“Jared Moskowitz calls for Congress to ‘act swiftly on $15B proposal for Hurricane Helene relief” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Moskowitz filed a bill to earmark $10 billion for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief efforts and $5 billion for related endeavors by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The devastation we’re seeing across the Southeast, especially in North Carolina, is simply unprecedented,” he said. “While the administration is utilizing every tool at its disposal to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene, it’s up to Congress to make sure that FEMA and HUD get the funds they need.” A preliminary analysis by Moody’s Analytics said damage across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, combined with economic disruptions from school and office closures, will cost between $20 billion and $34 billion.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Former Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez speaks on Frank Artiles guilty verdict” via Glenna Milberg of WPLG Local 10 — A day after Artiles, a former state Senator, was found guilty of campaign finance and voter registration violations, the candidate who was the target of the scheme is speaking about it all. Rodriguez, now the Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Labor Department, was the incumbent Miami Senator targeted in 2020 when Artiles paid off a man named Alex Rodriguez to be a fake candidate. But why was he the target of a shill scheme funded by a powerful maze of dark money, power brokers up the Tallahassee food chain and Florida’s largest electricity monopoly, Florida Power & Light? “The same utilities that wanted to stop the clean energy work we were doing, as well as the work we were doing to try to make sure Florida was turning and squarely facing climate change,” said Rodriguez.

“Glitches scrutinized, but South Florida elections officials vouch for voting systems. Landing on Stephen Colbert doesn’t help” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — More significant than the return of Palm Beach County and Florida to late-night TV as the butt of election-related humor, the Tim Walz/Tom Walz glitch joined a pantheon of election-related mishaps. As if on cue, commenters on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter — two social media sites known for users promulgating election disinformation — along with the social media site Threads used the opportunity to claim something sinister was going on. Link, Broward Supervisor of Elections Scott, and other election administrators across the state and nation, have gone to great lengths to answer questions, counter some voters misgivings, and refute election misinformation.

“Dockworkers strike at Miami, Fort Lauderdale ports, demand higher wages” via Teri Hornstein and Ted Scouten of CBS News — Thousands of dockworkers at ports on the East and Gulf coasts are now on strike, demanding higher pay and job protections. The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) tells CBS News the contract they’re negotiating with the International Longshoremen’s Association covers about 25,000 workers. More than a dozen ports are impacted, including Port Miami and Port Everglades. “Our members top out at $39 (per hour). We are looking for a 77%, close to 77% increase over the next seven years. When you look at the cost of inflation, that’s more than reasonable,” said Johnnie Dixon, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association chapter in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to higher wages, they also want a stop to automation.

“West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James fires Police Chief Frank Adderley, citing improprieties” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — Mayor James has fired West Palm Beach Police Chief Adderley, citing allegations of financial improprieties among the top command staff within the Department. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Col. Tony Araujo has been appointed Interim Police Chief, James said at a news briefing. He will serve until the city names a new Chief, and James said Araujo will not be a candidate for the permanent job. Adderley became West Palm Beach’s Police Chief in June 2019, with James selecting him to run the Department. He previously served as Fort Lauderdale’s Police Chief and a colonel in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Adderley replaced Sarah Mooney, now the county School District’s Police Chief.

“Doral City Manager resigns after claiming retaliation for refusing to be a ‘puppet’” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — In the latest political confrontation in the City of Doral, City Manager Rey Valdes, a former Miami-Dade police officer, resigned during a special Council meeting to discuss his job performance and salary reduction. Five minutes before the agenda item was to be addressed, Valdes, hired as City Manager in June, submitted his resignation letter. “This proposed reduction in pay has nothing to do with my job performance but is retaliation for refusing to be the puppet of certain Council members,” Valdes told the Council. “The financial burden of this reduction would have resulted in some senior staff members earning more than myself, which would be unjust and unacceptable.”

“South Florida lawmakers propose federal standards for notifying parents of school emergencies” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three South Florida lawmakers are collaborating to set new federal standards for notifying parents and guardians about school emergencies, from shootings and bomb threats to sex offenses and natural disasters. The bipartisan School Safety Notification System Act — introduced by U.S. Reps. Moskowitz, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Mario Díaz-Balart of Florida, along with Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — is meant to streamline and uniformize school emergency alert procedures. It would require School Districts to develop processes to provide “timely notification of covered threats and emergencies” that happen on school grounds, during school transportation or school-sponsored activities.

“FAU interim president gets a $100,000 bonus and contract extension” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Interim president received a $100,000 bonus this week as well as a contract extension that will keep her in the top job through sometime next year. The bonus for Stacy Volnick will be on top of her $525,000 base salary. Her contract, which currently expires Dec. 31, has been extended until a new permanent president is hired, which is expected to happen in the first half of 2025. The FAU Board of Trustees agreed to the bonus and extension at a retreat at FAU’s Harbor Branch campus in Fort Pierce after giving Volnick an annual evaluation of “exceptional.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Another record Lake County deal: $165M for Wellness Way land minutes from Disney” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel — A Canadian homebuilder paid a staggering $165 million Friday for 2,300 acres of undeveloped land in Lake County’s Wellness Way area, breaking the county’s previous sale record set just three months ago. GT USA, the American division of GT Homes, bought the swath of land stretching from U.S. 27 to the Orange County line just minutes from Disney World, GrowthSpotter reported. It includes the Arnold Groves & Ranch at 1,769 acres and the adjacent Roper property at 552 acres, which the company plans to combine into a single master-planned community called Panther Run. The sale nearly doubles the $90 million price Pulte paid to GT USA in July for the 518-acre Schofield property just up the road.

“Judge holds Randy Fine in contempt of court” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — A Brevard County circuit judge found Rep. Fine in contempt of court after Fine was caught on camera allegedly giving the middle finger during an August virtual court hearing. Judge Scott Blaue held Fine in civil contempt, citing the T-shirt Fine wore during the Aug. 19 hearing, which was outside the court decorum policy, and saying he’d seen one of the gestures Fine made. A witness to the hearing testified she saw Fine raising his middle finger at the camera and mouthing expletives with his microphone turned off while court was in session. “For at least 33 minutes during the hearing, Mr. Fine was making those gestures and mouthing those words, which included ‘Eff You,'” Blaue said during his ruling.

“Flooding to cost $100M-plus in lost output for Mosaic as production halts at Riverview plant” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Mosaic Co. is expecting a shortfall in phosphate output this quarter that could cost more than $100 million due to historic storm surge from Hurricane Helene last week that flooded a production facility in Riverview and forced the fertilizer giant to halt operations. The company said the Riverview facility, Mosaic’s third-largest production site, is expected to return to full production capacity in about 10 days. Even a brief interruption at the site can cost millions of dollars. Mosaic lowered expectations for phosphate sales for this quarter to account for the disruption.



— LOCAL: TB —

“FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center at Largo Public Library” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Largo Public Library on Wednesday. The DRC, located at 120 Central Park Drive in Largo, will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Workers there can assist residents affected by Hurricane Helene. It will also be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The DRC will be a centralized location where storm victims can access various services and information.

“Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections launches voter info portal to help Helene victims” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Office has launched a landing page on its website dedicated to providing up-to-date information on election-related issues to help voters impacted by Hurricane Helene. Current information includes any office closures, the plan for mailing ballots and how to obtain ballots if a voter’s address is not receiving mail due to the storm. The site also contains details on early voting, Election Day polling places and poll worker training resources. The page will be updated frequently to provide any additional information as it becomes available. The SOE offices are open and operational during normal business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Helene wrecked sewage systems all over Tampa Bay” via Colleen Wright, Paul Guzzo and Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — The Minnicks returned to their North East Park home to find their gray floors covered in inches of water, tinged yellow. The smell was undeniable. “No question, that’s sewage water,” said Craig Minnick, 54, assessing the damage in his daughter’s bedroom. They had evacuated for Hurricane Helene, so no one was around to flush the toilets or put anything down the drain while the city’s northeast sewage plant was shut off late Thursday night. Once home, they couldn’t see to the bottom of their tub, filled with brown. Bed skirts, textbooks and clothes were damp with a urine smell. Solid feces were found under an area rug.

“Pinellas County bird sanctuary destroyed by Hurricane Helene” via Alexa Herrera of 10 Tampa Bay — A bird sanctuary in Pinellas County was significantly damaged by Hurricane Helene and is now on a long road to recovery. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary prepared for heavy rain, winds and flooding and suspended rescue operations before the storm, but the damage was worse than expected. The nonprofit is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing injured birds and is home to 80 permanently injured birds that visitors can come see for free. The birds on-site were OK, but there was flooding in the enclosures and water damage inside all the buildings. “Our hospital has sustained significant water damage, and we are still assessing the property,” one of their Facebook posts read.

“Tampa Bay businesses stayed open hours before Helene hit. Why?” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Before Hurricane Helene walloped Tampa Bay’s barrier islands, general manager Jeff Hickman unlocked the doors to The Shipwreck on Clearwater Beach. That evening, he would usher the last three customers — Clearwater Beach residents enduring the storm with a cocktail or two — out the door as winds grew stronger and waves from the Gulf of Mexico lapped onto the streets. Hours later, he was forcing open his car door amid rushing floodwaters, his 10-year-old Chihuahua, Nacho, in his arms. His car stalled and began floating down Mandalay Avenue. He called 911. Out the window, Hickman saw the Sandpearl Resort. He flung himself into waist-high water, cellphone still pressed to his ear.

“Tampa-based Mosaic providing funds for hurricane relief and for employees harmed by storm” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A major mining and agricultural supply company is kicking in hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Floridians recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Mosaic Co., a producer and marketer of phosphate and crop nutrients, will help fund hurricane relief efforts in the Florida communities in which it has a presence. The company is contributing $300,000 in donations to organizations that have already instituted operations in the hurricane relief efforts. The Mosaic Co. Foundation also offers matching contributions for relief donations from its employees. That matching funds program is being orchestrated through the Mosaic Employee Giving Program.

“Hillsborough Commissioner wants county to stop adding fluoride to water” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — A decades-old debate over whether fluoride should be added to Tampa Bay’s drinking water might be renewed. Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal posted on the social media site X that he intends to bring a motion to end the practice of Hillsborough County adding fluoride to “our children’s water supply. No excuses.” His post responded to a federal Judge’s decision to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate fluoride in drinking water further. District Judge Edward Chen, appointed by former President Barack Obama, based his decision on a recent report by the National Toxicology Program, which said that high levels could pose a risk to the intellectual development of children.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Can’t do this again’: No time to cry in Suwannee with residents out of money to rebuild” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — Billie Mincks loves his small Florida coastal community. But after Hurricane Helene, he thinks it’s time to go. “I just can’t do this again,” Mincks said. “Idalia absolutely sucked, then Helene was so much worse. It made Idalia look like a small thing.” He didn’t know how long he’d be displaced when he spoke to the USA Today Network-Florida last year after Hurricane Idalia. Ultimately, his rental home got cleaned and fixed up, and he continued living there with his wife, Tori Johnston. When he returned to his house after Helene, Mincks found it destroyed. “You couldn’t go in through either of the original doors,” he said.

“Jacksonville Transportation Authority takes over some Nassau County services” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is moving into servicing a special transportation responsibility in Nassau County along Florida’s First Coast. As of Tuesday, JTA is taking over as the Community Transportation Coordinator for the transportation-disadvantaged residents of Nassau County. Initially, JTA will oversee life-sustaining trips and medical transportation for the Nassau County agency and its local coordinating Board. JTA will then gradually move into providing services for the Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA). “We are honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility by the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford.

“Imprisoned former Jaguars employee Amit Patel sues gambling site FanDuel for $250M” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee imprisoned for embezzling $22 million wasted mostly on gambling filed a $250 million lawsuit against FanDuel, saying the online betting site exploited his gambling addiction and sidestepped laws and rules that might have stopped him. Patel’s lawsuit argues that FanDuel employees “knew, or at least suspected and took steps to intentionally ignore,” and that Patel used a corporate credit card to make “frequent massive deposits” with the betting site. Patel was sentenced in March to six and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud for cheating the Jaguars out of money to pay for his gambling and expensive lifestyle.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Collier County dodged a bullet with giant storm” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Helene packed a punch. While Collier County took a hit, it didn’t compare to the devastation seen in other parts of Florida or experienced by other states, from Georgia to Tennessee. Mostly, Collier saw flooding, road and bridge closures, power outages, and beach erosion. Estimates put the storm surge at 2 to 4 feet. The county fared much better than it did with Hurricane Ian two years ago, which claimed lives and battered homes and businesses, some beyond repair, especially near the coast, with its powerful winds and unprecedented storm surge pushing ashore before landfall in Cayo Costa, to the north.

“Mayor weighs in damage to Naples Pier due to Helene” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — Two years after Hurricane Ian destroyed the Naples Pier, Hurricane Helene has added to the destruction. City officials have been assessing damage from the hurricane, including some done to the Pier. Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann told the Naples Daily News that the pier had “substantial wave action that will require evaluation for safety on the portion that remains.” The Pier is closed west of the stairs until a full evaluation can be carried out. Hurricane Ian destroyed the Naples Pier two years ago, washing away half of it and leaving the other half in shambles. City officials are currently working on reconstruction plans. It’s unclear how new damage will affect the reconstruction timeline.

“Watch as Tesla burns in flooded Florida garage days after Hurricane Helene” John Gallas and Lianna Norman of the USA Today Network-Florida — A Florida garage fire erupted when a Tesla, an electric vehicle, burst into flames three days after Hurricane Helene swept by the Gulf Coast, pushing surge waters onto land and into homes. Video captured on the homeowner’s system shows the Model X Plaid become engulfed in fire on Sunday, Sept. 29, in a Siesta Key garage. The car was in the Hodges family’s garage. They were asleep when two of their grandchildren awakened to strange popping noises. The family ran downstairs to see the Tesla on fire. They got out of the house safely as flames consumed the car quickly.

— TOP OPINION —

“Floridians have long flocked to North Carolina. What now?” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — “We had our house for 30 years near downtown Clearwater,” said Irene Ferris, a 58-year-old Florida transplant who called Monday from her 5 acres in Crumpler, North Carolina. “We moved up here last May. We sold everything. We decided we were done with hurricanes after Ian. The irony, I know.”

They’d been without power or well water with no end in sight. It was “Day Four of no showers,” Ferris said, but the family was more concerned for others. People were missing. A neighbor had found a dead body.

Florida stories emerging from the mountains aren’t merely anecdotes. In 2022, census data showed a huge migration to North Carolina. Florida was the state’s largest supplier of new residents, pumping in almost 35,000 people.

Florida and North Carolina share a spiritual kinship, a yin-yang, a synergy of opposite elevations. Both places represent a lifestyle dream, an escape. Both places are contending with philosophical questions about vacation rentals.

With the risk-reward calculus now tilted, the choices become murkier. Where is safe? On a warming planet spitting out unpredictable weather events, where can anyone settle to avoid a natural disaster?

The Ferris family loves their new life. It’s quieter, with stunning views, weekly trips into town, and produce plucked from farmer’s markets. Their North Carolina home is significantly bigger than their Clearwater home, and insurance — at least before this crisis — was thousands less.

Not even a mountainous bout with a hurricane could make them ponder returning to our shores. In a way, it’s a mirror image of Floridian sentiment.

“I’m never leaving,” Ferris said. “They’ll have to dig me out of the driveway.”

— OPINIONS —

“Climate resiliency would save Florida billions” via Dawn Shirreffs for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida’s sunrises illuminate our stunning coastlines every morning, but they also shine a light on the mounting problems our communities face due to our rapidly changing climate. Record temperatures, increasingly intense storms and rising sea levels are a part of Floridians’ daily lives. While climate change may have been considered a partisan issue in the past, the consequences of climate change now affect everyone. Recent polling shows that 79.3% of Floridians believe it’s crucial for the state to develop coastal resilience plans to adapt to rising sea levels and mitigate storm surges during hurricanes. Recent hurricanes, severe storms and flooding have created a massive fiscal burden on the state and its residents.

“Florida consumer confidence in economy increases for fourth straight month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Consumer sentiment continues to get stronger in Florida, with optimism about the economy increasing for a fourth straight month. That’s according to the University of Florida Consumer Sentiment Survey for September. Consumer confidence among Floridians increased by 1.6 points in September, climbing from a revised 76.7 points in August to 78.3 points last month. That also reflects the national trend, which saw consumer confidence jump by 2 points in September. Recent developments by the Federal Reserve seem to have buoyed the upbeat economic outlook.

