Tampa-based Mosaic providing funds for hurricane relief and for employees harmed by storm

A major mining and agricultural supply company is kicking in hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Floridians recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The Mosaic Co., a producer and marketer of phosphate and crop nutrients, is going to help fund hurricane relief efforts in the communities it has a presence in Florida. The company is contributing $300,000 in donations to organizations that have already instituted operations in the hurricane relief efforts.

The Mosaic Co. Foundation is also offering matching contributions for relief donations from its own employees. That matching funds program is being orchestrated through the Mosaic Employee Giving Program. The company will match every employee donation up to a limit of $2,000 per year with double that amount. Community donations up to $200,000 will be matched by the company.

The Mosaic Co. is also working with government officials in Manatee and Hillsborough counties to coordinate what the company calls its Mosaic Cares Day. That includes volunteer efforts to help the company’s employees who might have been adversely affected by the monster storm.

Mosaic has long had a presence in Florida and company officials say they’ll contribute as they can to honor that loyalty.

“Florida is home to nearly 3,000 Mosaic employees and their families, and our thoughts are with them and our neighbors across the state and the Southeast as they recover from Hurricane Helene,” said President and CEO Bruce Bodine.

There’s even additional assistance for Mosaic employees. The company has a program called Mosaic’s Employee-to-Employee Assistance Fund. Workers for the company have to apply to the program, which was specifically established to help the company’s employees harmed by natural disasters.

Headquartered in Tampa, Mosaic supplies crop nutrition products to the global agriculture industry. Mosaic also has other offices and phosphate production facilities in Florida.