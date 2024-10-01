Hillsborough County Tax Collector expands services to assist with Helene recovery

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is expanding services at its locations to help residents, and even nonresidents, recover from Hurricane Helene.

Under the current state of emergency, the Tax Collector’s Office is waiving some fees and deferring administration actions for citizens covered by the emergency until Oct. 7.

Waived fees and administrative actions apply to duplicate or replacement vessel registrations and title certificates; vehicle license plates, validation stickers, vehicle registration and title certificates; handicapped parking permits; and replacement driver licenses and identification cards.

Additional fees for certain late renewal or applications for licenses, certificates and documents are also being waived.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is also opening her offices to all Florida residents, whether they are county residents or not, for services related to driver licenses and motor vehicle services.

“Our goal is to provide a smooth and supportive process to expedite recovery for those impacted by the storm,” Millan’s Office said in an update.

The Tax Collector offices are also extending deadlines for property tax payment installments, accepting September payments through Oct. 7.

“We understand the hardship many are facing as they recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene,” Millan said. “Our mission is to empower our community by making essential services available and providing the support needed during this difficult time.”

In addition to in-person services, the Tax Collector’s website is also available for some tasks, including e-title printing, vehicle registration renewals, driver’s license status checks and property tax payments.