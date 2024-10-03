Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates set for prime-time debate on CBS Miami

CBS Miami is hosting the second English-language debate between Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates Rosie Cordero-Stutz and James Reyes, live in the prime-time 7-8 p.m. slot Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The outlet’s investigative reporter, Jim DeFede, will moderate. He called the contest between Cordero-Stutz, a Republican, and Reyes, a Democrat “what may be the most interesting race in South Florida this November.”

Miami-Dade voters haven’t elected a Sheriff since 1966, when the county eliminated the position following a grand jury report that revealed rampant corruption within the office. But that changes this year, due to a 2018 statewide referendum requiring that Miami-Dade join Florida’s other 66 counties in having an elected Sheriff by January.

Cordero-Stutz has spent her entire 28-year law enforcement career with the Miami-Dade Police Department, which the Sheriff’s Office will replace. She now serves as the agency’s Assistant Director of Investigative Services.

Reyes is Miami-Dade’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments. He joined Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration in late 2022 after more than two decades with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the last four years of which as its Executive Director overseeing budgeting and finances.

Cordero-Stutz took 24% of the vote in an 11-person Primary, in which multiple candidates outraised her, to advance to the General Election. Reyes beat three Primary opponents with 46% of the vote to clinch his spot on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Both have platforms prioritizing public safety, combatting public corruption and improving the county’s technological capabilities in fighting crime. Miguel Fernandez, Vice President and News Director for CBS Miami, said the goal of the debate is to show voters how the candidates differ on those matters and others vital to the county’s well-being.

“This is one of the most critical races facing our community and they deserve to hear from the two candidates on how they will address a wide range of issues, from building trust with the public, safety, immigration laws and many other topics,” he said in a statement.

CBS Miami President and General Manager Kim Voet said hosting the debate “is part of CBS Miami’s commitment to keeping our viewers informed and providing a platform to both candidates, in advance of the election.”

The CBS Miami debate will follow another live English set-to between the candidates Sunday, Oct. 6 on WPLG Local 10’s “This Week in South Florida,” with host Glenna Milberg moderating. The program airs at 11:30 a.m.

There are also plans for them to debate twice in Spanish. One is confirmed. Cordero-Stutz and Reyes will participate in an Oct. 16 debate on WLTV Univision 23, with anchor Ambrosio Hernandez moderating. It will air on Oct. 20.

They’ve both also agreed to debate on WURN Actualidad Radio with Roberto Tejera and Juan Camilo Gomez moderating, though the date is yet undecided.

Cordero-Stutz and Reyes have an ambitious candidate forum schedule too. They participated in a June forum hosted by the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations. Last month, they took part in two others hosted by Miami Realtors and Faith in Leadership.

The candidates then spoke Wednesday at a “Conversation with the Candidates” event the grassroots Black Men Win Together group hosted.

Two other similar discussions are scheduled. One is to happen on Oct. 22, hosted by the Miami Foundation. The Miami-Dade Bar Association then plans to host an afternoon forum Oct. 24 with a to-be-determined moderator.

The General Election is Nov. 5.