October 3, 2024
Virtual ‘Power Shift’ event to highlight Black women in politics, economics, activism
Miami Beach takes a stand against Black hair discrimination.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 3, 2024

black_women_with_natural_hair.jpg__1600x900_q85_crop_subsampling-2
‘Black women have always understood our power, but the world has not always recognized our strength.’

A major glass ceiling in America could be pierced next month if Kamala Harris is elected President. Next week, a quartet of influential Black women leaders will discuss that possibility’s implications on the culture at large and how others can individually and collectively gain ground in their fields.

Kerry Mitchell Brown, a self-described equity strategist and cultural architect, is hosting an interactive livestream event next week. The goal: to “explore the pivotal role Black of Black women in driving progress in politics, economics, activism, and social justice, highlighting the barriers they’ve shattered and the legacy they continue to build.”

It’s called the “Power Shift,” and it’s set to run 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Speakers include Teri Williams, President, Chief Operations Officer and owner of the nation’s largest Black-owned bank (OneUnited Bank), and Charlene Sinclair, a consultant, trainer and strategic adviser.

Lawyer and lobbyist Crystal Wagar, who made history as the first Black Mayor of Miami Shores village, will moderate.

A press note for the event cited the “seismic shift” that took place June 21, when President Joe Biden ended his 2024 candidacy and endorsed Harris as his successor. Just over a month later, Brown penned an op-ed for The Miami Times about what Harris’ candidacy meant for the nation and particularly its Black citizens.

The “Power Shift” will build on that subject while narrowing its focus to Black women, Brown said, who “have not only taken the lead but have also redefined the very essence of leadership through unwavering resilience, proactive activism, and steadfast dedication to justice.”

Added Williams, “Black women have always understood our power, but the world has not always recognized our strength.”

Topics to be discussed at the event include key historical moments demonstrating Black women’s resilience and influence on justice and leadership, ways activists can collectively mobilize and participate in the democratic process now and in future election cycles, and strategies Black women can employ to overcome obstacles and effect meaningful change in politics, community and business.

The “Power Shift” is free and open to the public. Register here.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

