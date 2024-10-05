October 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis frets that Hurricane Helene destruction may depress GOP swing state turnout
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 5, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis appoints current candidate to Escambia County Commission

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough County features intriguing bottom-of-the-ballot battle

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Legal entanglements ding Vince Nowicki

Hurricane Helene
'It's really important that these people are able to vote.'

Hurricane Helene left devastation in Georgia and North Carolina, and Gov. Ron DeSantis fears that storm impact could make it to where reliable Republicans don’t get a chance to vote in two of the closest elections on the electoral map.

“If you look at Georgia and North Carolina, the path that this took is probably, I would say 2 to 1 Republicans in the path of that,” DeSantis said on Friday’s episode of The Dana Show.

The Governor wants those states, which have 16 electoral votes each, to ensure people displaced by the storm can vote as they can in Florida, “because if not, I think you could see a noticeable drop off in the turn” if absentee ballots can’t be sent out to places, particularly in the North Carolina mountains where roads, other infrastructure, and entire communities were destroyed.

“North Carolina was decided in 2020 by one percentage point. This is a state that’s been very, very competitive. We don’t have the luxury of just seeing 10 or 15,000 people who otherwise would have voted not be able to vote.”

Polling averages show Donald Trump with small leads in each of the two storm-ravaged states. He’s up 1.5 points in Georgia and 0.6 in North Carolina, per Real Clear Politics.

“It’s really important that these people are able to vote,” DeSantis said. “Especially in North Carolina, I think they need to make sure that there’s accommodations so that these voters are able to have their voice heard.”

Worth noting: North Carolina has a Democratic Governor in Roy Cooper.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillsborough County features intriguing bottom-of-the-ballot battle

nextGov. DeSantis appoints current candidate to Escambia County Commission

One comment

  • Biscuit

    October 5, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Ah, the Great Humanitarian Ron DeSantis sees a voting problem where others see a deadly path of destruction and hundreds of lives lost, with hundreds more still unaccounted for.
    A man after Trump’s own heart.
    Arf.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories