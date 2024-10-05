October 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints current candidate to Escambia County Commission

A.G. GancarskiOctober 5, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis frets that Hurricane Helene destruction may depress GOP swing state turnout

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough County features intriguing bottom-of-the-ballot battle

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Legal entanglements ding Vince Nowicki

Ashlee Hofberger image via campaign
Ashlee Hofberger will be the incumbent in November's election, thanks to a late-week appointment.

Why not start early?

That’s Gov. Ron DeSantis’ message to “washeteria” owner Ashlee Hofberger, who is running for a seat on the Escambia County Commission.

DeSantis appointed Hofberger to the open seat Friday, roughly four weeks before voters get to pick her on a more permanent basis, and on the heels of her getting 37% in a closely-contested, three-way primary for the seat vacated by former Commissioner Robert Bender in District 4.

Hofberger, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of West Florida, has raised more money than her Democratic opponent, Ron Helms.

She’s brought in more than $144,000 compared to roughly $116,000 for Helms, but he had roughly $68,000 on hand at last accounting, compared to approximately $41,000 for Hofberger, per records from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

In addition to owning the Wash Room Laundromat, described as a “locally owned, people-focused laundromat that stands as a beacon of cleanliness, friendliness, and community service in Pensacola,” she also was the 2019 National Association for Industrial and Office Properties Member of the Year. She volunteers at the PACE Center for Girls also.

Her campaign page describes her as a “hometown servant leader.”

“Ashlee’s leadership philosophy is simple yet profound: lead with candor and kindness. This ethos fuels her dedication to uplifting those around her and fostering growth in her community,” the copy asserts. “With Ashlee at the helm, the future of District 4 shines brighter than ever before!”

She is campaigning on improving county efficiency, supporting first responders, and boosting local tourism. Rep. Michelle Salzman has endorsed her, as have local REALTORS, the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Police Benevolent Association, and the Escambia County Professional Fire Fighters.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis frets that Hurricane Helene destruction may depress GOP swing state turnout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories