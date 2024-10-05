FEMA opens registration assistance sites in Pinellas County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in partnership with Pinellas County government and other local agencies, have opened six sites throughout the county where residents can get help filing applications for federal assistance.

The sites opened at 9 a.m. Saturday and will remain open through 7 p.m., with sites open throughout the week also, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The sites are for new FEMA applications. Those who need to update applications that have already been filed should visit the Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Largo Public Library. The location will be open Saturday until 5 p.m. Beginning Monday, the site will be located at the Florida Botanical Gardens at 12520 Ulmerton Rd. in the Magnolia Room, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The FEMA registration assistance sites for new applications are open at the following locations:

— Gulfport Public Library: 5501 28th Ave S., Gulfport.

— Enoch Davis Center: 1111 18th Ave S. St. Petersburg.

— Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation: 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor.

— City of Madeira Beach Recreation Center: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach,

— City of South Pasadena: 7047 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena.

— Oldsmar Public Library: 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.

Individuals can also register for FEMA assistance independently online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).