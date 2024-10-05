Gov. DeSantis calls State of Emergency for 35 counties as Milton approaches Florida’s West Coast.

Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties are all in a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Milton approaches Florida.
Landfall is expected mid-week, and while projections vary as to eventual landfall, timing of landfall, and strength of storm, impacts will be felt far and wide in the same areas strafed by Hurricane Helene’s storm surge last month, along with areas to the east of the landfall, potentially ranging toward the Atlantic Coast.
The Executive Order notes that “heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause power outages due to downed trees and powerlines due to the already vulnerable state of Florida’s vegetation and coastal infrastructure, and that “the consequences of these impacts could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure including major interstates and roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, in addition to prolonging recovery efforts from Major Hurricane Helene.”
Billy Rotberg
October 5, 2024 at 6:04 pm
Andrew gillum would be throwing a party with his male escorts in Miami if he was governor. We sure dodged a bullet there.
A Day without MAGA
October 5, 2024 at 6:08 pm
You are not dodging anything,it poise to be a Cat5 at landfall
MarvinM
October 5, 2024 at 6:05 pm
Take this seriously, folks. We, in Hollywood FL had a ten hour power outage on Thursday (week ago) before Helene made landfall. Barely any rain. It was gusty but I would not have thought that gusty.
Still, a ten hour power outage in only barely tropical storm force winds.
I am glad I ordered and received my new 1000 watt solar generator with 200 watt solar panel. More than doubles my watts storage and triples my panel capacity.
Now, just need to get a few more heavy duty extension cords.
Stay safe all.
Cindy
October 5, 2024 at 7:05 pm
120 to 160 winds straight lining into the beach and bay and Tampa it’s where the eye is..