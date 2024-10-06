October 6, 2024
As major hurricane threatens Florida, Ron DeSantis weighs in on UK Tory leadership fight

A.G. GancarskiOctober 6, 20243min1

Ron DeSantis via Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch could be 'inspiration for conservatives not just in the United Kingdom but around the world.'

Wearing a shirt with the state seal on it, Gov. Ron DeSantis rewarded one of the British leaders who talked to him during the global “trade mission” he launched on the eve of his failed presidential campaign last year.

The Governor, who is in the midst of readying the state for response and recovery from a second major hurricane in less than a month, backs “from across the pond” Kemi Badenoch for leader of the U.K.’s Tory Party, which is reeling in the wake of electoral embarrassment earlier this year.

“She and I worked on a great trade agreement between Florida and the United Kingdom,” DeSantis said during the video, saying Badenoch would be an “inspiration for conservatives not just in the United Kingdom but around the world.”

“It builds on my work as Trade Secretary with UK allies across the world. They know the challenges we face are not unique and it’s great to show I have the relationships and support outside the UK as well as inside it, if elected to lead. Our party needs renewal and that includes rebuilding our overseas networks,” Badenoch said about the endorsement.

Badenoch was in Northeast Florida last year rolling out a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Florida and Great Britain.

DeSantis credited her also with supporting his “war on woke” in comments to the British press this Spring, with a tweet lauding her as a “strong, outspoken leader.”

DeSantis has said the U.K. was a “second home” for Americans, given “how the country was birthed” and the “rule of law,” driven by the fact our “Founding Fathers considered themselves Englishmen,” and a “special relationship” writ large.

Clearly, that relationship is strong enough for the Governor to weigh in on a fight far away from home even as more than half the state is under a state of emergency.

https://x.com/KemiBadenoch/status/1842831164706312280

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • PeterH

    October 6, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    Voters in the UK routed the Tories from their destructive governance in the last UK election. Americans should practice the same strategy to remove Republicans from office. The forever lying GOP must be totally destroyed before it can be rebuilt from the ground up.

