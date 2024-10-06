October 6, 2024
Governor warns Florida power restoration after Milton may be a challenge because lineworkers are out of state

A.G. Gancarski
October 6, 2024

DeSantis steinhatchee EOG x
'Some of these other states still have a lot of people without power.'

Florida’s Governor is warning of “potentially major power outages” later this week and delays resolving them.

The reason for that is some of the people who handle power restoration are out of state, helping communities in other states recover from Hurricane Helene.

“Now, there is just the reality that the country just had a major hurricane. I think people in Florida were like, OK, you know, we had 2.4 million restorations. Most of those restorations were done within a relatively short time frame, certainly by historical standards, very, very short compared to past storms, which is great,” DeSantis said.

“But some of these other states still have a lot of people without power. So there are crews working in some of those other states that just means it may be a little more challenging, getting people here, but they’re all committed to doing it, having the resources ready and then getting moving with the restoration as soon as possible.”

Ron DeSantis made the comments Sunday afternoon during his Hurricane Milton briefing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

previousRon DeSantis 5 p.m. update on Milton shows hurricane may shift south of Tampa

