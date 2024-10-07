October 7, 2024
Milton drives Donald Trump to postpone Latino summit in Doral
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Donald Trump
Hurricane Milton is changing campaign schedules even at the top of the ticket.

As Florida stares down a Category 5 hurricane, the most prominent Florida Man is making a change to his campaign itinerary.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is postponing a “Roundtable at the Latino Summit” that was to happen at Trump National Doral Miami.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Milton, and we are postponing the Latino Summit as communities prepare for the storm,” said Danielle Alvarez, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor.

“The Latino-American community knows that President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate who can bring prosperity back to America, and he looks forward to rescheduling tomorrow’s event to foster more conversations on how we can expand the reach of the American Dream for all.”

The event was slated for 11 a.m. Monday. When rescheduled, it likely will hit themes expressed by the campaign when it was announced.

“With President Trump, the Latino community has a champion committed to tearing down the barriers preventing minorities from achieving the American Dream. In stark contrast, Harris has utterly failed them — failed to secure their neighborhoods, failed to raise real wages, and failed to bring down record prices,” the original announcement said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Kamala is Brat 🌴🥥🌴

    October 7, 2024 at 2:57 pm

    Meanwhile Trump just lost Georgia to women! SCOTUS reinstated Georgia’s six week abortion ban!

  • A Day without MAGA

    October 7, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Save your prayers for the tooth fairy,this will destroy many lives financially,with no hope of recovery

