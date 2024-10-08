Ron DeSantis denounces ‘political games’ from ‘selfish’ and ‘delusional’ Kamala Harris in wake of phone call flap

As is the Florida Governor’s preference, he took to Fox News Monday night to tell the rest of the story regarding his disconnect with “delusional” Kamala Harris.

Harris tried to call Ron DeSantis Monday to check in ahead of Hurricane Milton, and the Governor’s staff told media outlets the call was ignored because it was deemed “political,” before DeSantis himself told reporters at a press conference that he simply didn’t know Harris called.

But even as the Governor prepares for the worst storm perhaps in Florida history, he had time for a friendly media interaction to offer an unchallenged narrative.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, DeSantis took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

“She has no role in this process,” DeSantis said, saying the VP has “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts.

DeSantis noted he is in “contact” with President Joe Biden, who he avoided recently when the President was surveying storm damage in Florida but talked to Monday evening by phone, as well as FEMA Director Deanne Criswell.

“I’ve had storms under both President Trump and President Biden and I’ve worked well with both of them,” DeSantis continued. “She’s the first one who is trying to politicize the storm, and she’s doing that just because of her campaign. She’s trying to get a political edge. She knows she’s doing poorly.”

DeSantis said he didn’t want to play “selfish” Harris’ “political games.”

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1843467584064438477