October 7, 2024
Ron DeSantis denounces ‘political games’ from ‘selfish’ and ‘delusional’ Kamala Harris in wake of phone call flap
DeSantis Fox News
'She has no role in this process.'

As is the Florida Governor’s preference, he took to Fox News Monday night to tell the rest of the story regarding his disconnect with “delusional” Kamala Harris

Harris tried to call Ron DeSantis Monday to check in ahead of Hurricane Milton, and the Governor’s staff told media outlets the call was ignored because it was deemed “political,” before DeSantis himself told reporters at a press conference that he simply didn’t know Harris called.

But even as the Governor prepares for the worst storm perhaps in Florida history, he had time for a friendly media interaction to offer an unchallenged narrative.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, DeSantis took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

“She has no role in this process,” DeSantis said, saying the VP has “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts.

DeSantis noted he is in “contact” with President Joe Biden, who he avoided recently when the President was surveying storm damage in Florida but talked to Monday evening by phone, as well as FEMA Director Deanne Criswell.

“I’ve had storms under both President Trump and President Biden and I’ve worked well with both of them,” DeSantis continued. “She’s the first one who is trying to politicize the storm, and she’s doing that just because of her campaign. She’s trying to get a political edge. She knows she’s doing poorly.”

DeSantis said he didn’t want to play “selfish” Harris’ “political games.”

https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1843467584064438477

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    October 7, 2024 at 10:56 pm

    Interesting . Ronnie doesn’t have time to play “political games”with Harris as he calls them but he does have time to go on faux news and attack her?? At least he’s good at time management.

    Reply

