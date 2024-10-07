October 7, 2024
Gov. DeSantis spurns Kamala Harris’ calls ahead of Milton

A.G. GancarskiOctober 7, 20243min3

DeSantis Harris
'We didn't answer.'

Sometimes, even the Vice President of the United States gets routed to voicemail.

That’s a takeaway from NBC News reporting about Vice President Kamala Harris not being able to get through to Gov. Ron DeSantis in the hours before Hurricane Milton promises a historical and devastating impact to Southwest Florida, the Interstate 4 Corridor and other areas in the path of the fearsome Category 5 storm.

The calls, per a DeSantis aide, “seemed political,” prompting the Governor to ignore them.

“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the claim goes, as reported by Matt Dixon of NBC News.

While President Joe Biden approved the state’s pre-landfall declaration Monday, the lack of dialogue between Harris and DeSantis is the latest data point in a chilly dynamic between the two.

The Governor has called Harris a “vapid San Francisco leftist” and an “economic arsonist” since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Before that, he described her as an “insurance policy” to protect Biden from being removed from office.

DeSantis snubbed Biden during his tour of storm damage after Hurricane Helene, scheduling a low-priority press conference a 40-minute flight away from Tallahassee when Biden arrived.

He was coy when asked why.

“No reason. We had this planned,” DeSantis said to reporters during a news conference with other state officials in Anna Maria.

DeSantis has a press conference Monday afternoon, and we will update if he comments on his refusal to talk to Harris.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    October 7, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    It’s just so childish..Gosh, Little Ronnie, what are you,
    10 years old? The calls, per a DeSantis aide, “seemed political,” prompting the Governor to ignore them…
    Unbelievable.. but wait for it.. Cue the headlines about the Biden Harris administration ignoring Florida because it’s Red and unfortunately home to the Big Trumpkin

  • Kamala is Brat 🌴🥥🌴

    October 7, 2024 at 2:24 pm

    The SCOTUS just allowed Georgia’s six week abortion ban to be reinstated! Looks like Republicans just lost another purple state to Democrats!

  • Bob

    October 7, 2024 at 2:46 pm

    I suspect he was too busy cleaning the stains out of his pants after he realized that Milton will likely make our homes uninsurable and that will force folks to face AGW and all of Ronnie’s climate change lies. FL, the soon to be the Exit Only state, no bank will provide mortgages to uninsurable homes.

Categories