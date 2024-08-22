Ron DeSantis compares Kamala Harris to economic ‘arsonist,’ says she would ‘deep six’ economy if President

Florida’s Governor is continuing to take Kamala Harris to task as she promises to fix the economy.

During a press avail at Titusville’s Valiant Air Command, Inc. Warbird Museum, Gov. Ron DeSantis used a fire safety analogy to question the proposition that the Vice President can fix an economy he believes the Joe Biden administration has broken.

DeSantis said Harris is misleadingly “being portrayed” as “the change agent,” who is “offering this fresh start” as he advanced the comparison.

“I’m thinking to myself, you know, if your house was on fire, would you bring in the arsonist to put out the fire or would you actually try something different?”

As he did during another press conference Wednesday, the Governor took Harris to task for economic policies under this administration’s watch, and said that “price controls” would not stop “price gouging” at grocery stores that already operate under narrow margins.

“Look, if you could control prices from the government, you know, I would just say charge everyone five cents for eggs. Right? I mean, why not?” DeSantis said.

“If that’s how it could be done, we would just do that. We know that doesn’t work. We know when that’s been tried, it’s been an utter failure. So this price control, that is a ruse just to try to mask the fact that the underlying problems that people are having to deal with were government created and particularly Biden-Harris created.”

DeSantis also characterized a proposal to tax unrealized capital gains as a way to “deep six” the economy by disincentivizing investment, likening it to federal income tax as a millstone around the necks of the middle class.

“Now, the media will say, ‘Oh, she only wants to do this for very wealthy people.’ Well, that’s what they said when they introduced the income tax in 1913, 1914, they said this is only going to hit (Andrew) Carnegie and (John) Rockefeller and all that. And now is there any middle-income tax worker who doesn’t pay income tax?”