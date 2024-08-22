Ron DeSantis compares Kamala Harris to economic ‘arsonist,’ says she would ‘deep six’ economy if President

Florida’s Governor is continuing to take Kamala Harris to task as she promises to fix the economy.
During a press avail at Titusville’s Valiant Air Command, Inc. Warbird Museum, Gov. Ron DeSantis used a fire safety analogy to question the proposition that the Vice President can fix an economy he believes the Joe Biden administration has broken.
DeSantis said Harris is misleadingly “being portrayed” as “the change agent,” who is “offering this fresh start” as he advanced the comparison.
“I’m thinking to myself, you know, if your house was on fire, would you bring in the arsonist to put out the fire or would you actually try something different?”
As he did during another press conference Wednesday, the Governor took Harris to task for economic policies under this administration’s watch, and said that “price controls” would not stop “price gouging” at grocery stores that already operate under narrow margins.
“Look, if you could control prices from the government, you know, I would just say charge everyone five cents for eggs. Right? I mean, why not?” DeSantis said.
“If that’s how it could be done, we would just do that. We know that doesn’t work. We know when that’s been tried, it’s been an utter failure. So this price control, that is a ruse just to try to mask the fact that the underlying problems that people are having to deal with were government created and particularly Biden-Harris created.”
DeSantis also characterized a proposal to tax unrealized capital gains as a way to “deep six” the economy by disincentivizing investment, likening it to federal income tax as a millstone around the necks of the middle class.
“Now, the media will say, ‘Oh, she only wants to do this for very wealthy people.’ Well, that’s what they said when they introduced the income tax in 1913, 1914, they said this is only going to hit (Andrew) Carnegie and (John) Rockefeller and all that. And now is there any middle-income tax worker who doesn’t pay income tax?”
5 comments
Michael K
August 22, 2024 at 11:14 am
This reeks of pathetic desperation from a miserably failed (and jealous) presidential candidate who put all of his eggs in the “anti-woke” basket that was soundly rejected by every single county in Iowa.
I’d like the governor to explain how Florida Statute 501.160 “price gouging” policies work.
Day 32
August 22, 2024 at 12:08 pm
There is no desperation here. DeSantis is calling out Kammy on her economic policies. She won’t defend them and she can’t if there is no teleprompter aiding her. She knows it. The media knows it, and you know it as well as all of you are fine with Basement Joe 2. In regards to a failed presidential run, what say you about Kammy’s run in 2019? Kammy got the VP nod from Joe for one reason and one reason only.
Michael S
August 22, 2024 at 1:08 pm
LOL, but I’m not sure Ron knows how to look up cites to statutes. Let’s make it easier for him to understand…
Even Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican and Trump supporter, called price gouging an “egregious act,” during a 2021 news conference in Osceola County.
“When I became the attorney general, realizing that Florida truly is a microcosm of the rest of the nation in terms of our diversity, our communities, we wanted to make sure that everybody had the ability to report wrongdoing, scams and price gouging,” Moody said then, promoting a “No Scam” app for smart phones that her department had developed.
Jojo
August 22, 2024 at 11:27 am
Our governor is an ideological sycophant. Like our former president, it’s all about what the government can do for me and my wealthy friends.
And now he wants to build golf courses and pickleball courts in our pristine state parks- at a time when parks can’t even find the money to fix the bathrooms!
ScienceBLVR
August 22, 2024 at 11:45 am
Pity the poor current inhabitants of our parks who would be tortured by the endless pong pong of the pickleball all day and find the well bone dry when they need to quench their thirst-takes a lotta H2O to keep a golf course looking pristine. Heck, maybe throw a casino in there for good measure.