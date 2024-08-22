Bryan Beckman lands 40-plus endorsements from political, faith and business leaders

House District 58 Democratic candidate Bryan Beckman has secured more than 40 endorsements for his race against Republican incumbent Kim Berfield.

The supporters come from various positions, including current and former elected officials; community and faith leaders; small-business owners; and nonprofit organizations.

Beckman is the Executive Committee Chair for the Florida Suncoast Sierra Club, a group that advocates for environmentally friendly policy that works to curb climate change and support sustainability and resilience. He’s also a member of the group’s Ready for 100 board, which seeks to transition communities to 100% clean energy. The Sierra Club is among his supporters.

Among current elected officials, Beckman has earned support from Pinellas County Commissioners Rene Flowers and Charlie Justice; Gulfport City Council member April Thanos; Dunedin City Council member Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard; Belleair Beach City Council member Kim Shaw Elliott; and Belleair Bluffs City Commissioner Joe Barkley.

“For the past few Legislative Sessions, the citizens of Florida have been overlooked. Issues such as rising property insurance rates, the denial of funds that would feed our children, the dismissal of climate issues, teacher salaries are 48 out of 50 states, and the criminalization of the homeless is absolutely un-American,” Flowers said in her endorsement.

“Bryan cares about every single resident in District 58 — every resident in Florida. For an independent thinker, hard worker, and representative who will listen and act, I endorse Bryan Beckman knowing that he will stand up for THE PEOPLE”

Former elected officials endorsing Beckman include former state Rep. Ben Diamond; former Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard; former Clearwater Mayor Rita Garvey; former Oldsmar Vice Mayor Jarrod Buchman; former Clearwater City Council member Kathleen Beckman (Bryan Beckman’s wife); and former Pinellas County School Board members Nicole Carr and Linda Lerner.

“Bryan understands the needs and concerns of our diverse community. He will work to increase funding for job training and public education that will positively impact the community and contribute to long-term economic growth. Finally, Bryan is committed to fair compensation for teachers and the role of unions in advocating for workers’ rights,” Lerner said.

Barkley, whose Belleair Bluffs community has been impacted by what critics often bash as legislative overreach, praised Beckman for his commitment to “protecting home-rule that ensures that our unique cities can make decisions that benefit our residents.”

The Florida National Organization for Women PAC and Florida Planned Parenthood are also backing Beckman, along with nearly two dozen faith, community and business leaders.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be supported by so many leaders across our community. They know the value of having someone that will truly serve the entire community, every single day, someone who respects freedoms and someone that has real experience in lowering costs that will help families,” Beckman said of the support.

Beckman, who most recently served as Campaign Manager for his wife’s unsuccessful run for Clearwater Mayor, entered the race after becoming disenchanted with the current makeup of the Legislature.

Beckman argued in his campaign announcement that Floridians deserve “Representatives who focus on families, lowering their everyday costs, and preserving our freedoms,” actions he says current GOP Representatives are bucking in favor of “big corporation lobbyists” and specifically, his opponent’s “friends in Tallahassee.”

Beckman will have a challenging road ahead to flip the seat. Republicans control nearly 38% of the electorate in the North Pinellas-based seat, compared to less than 30% for Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

He’ll also face a big money deficit. Beckman, as of Aug. 15, had raised less than $50,000 for his race. Berfield, meanwhile, has raised more than $150,000 for her campaign and another $224,000 through her affiliated political committee, Friends of Kim Berfield.