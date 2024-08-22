After decisive re-election win, Daniella Levine Cava to host ‘Democratic Union Rally’ Thursday

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered a commanding Election Day performance this week, securing re-election to the county’s top executive post with 58% of the vote — well past the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Now, she’s hosting a “Unity Rally,” coinciding with Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the nomination for President, to gin up support for fellow Democrats seeking local and federal offices.

The event is happening at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Cerveceria La Tropical craft brewery in Miami. Eight other Miami-Dade Democrats who are appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot join the Mayor, including:

— Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who won her Primary Tuesday and is now on a collision course with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, whom she hopes to supplant.

— Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes, who won a four-way Primary for county Sheriff and will face Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump endorsee, in the General Election.

— Former state Rep. J.C. Planas, who emerged victorious from a three-person Primary and is now competing with Republican state Rep. Alina García, another Trump endorsee, to be the county’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections.

— Former Miami Beach Commissioner and state Rep. David Richardson, who enjoyed an unobstructed path to the General Election and will face Republican Miami-Dade Community Council member Dariel Fernandez for county Tax Collector.

— Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who similarly faced no Primary opponent and is running to unseat appointed Republican Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

— College professor Marisole Zenteno, who is competing with former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado, a Republican, for Property Appraiser.

— Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien, who is defending her Seat 5 against community activist Karen Hunter-Jackson in a runoff.

Media wishing to cover the rally must be credentialed in advance, Levine Cava’s campaign said.

Tuesday’s Primary was a good night for Democratic incumbents in Miami-Dade. State Rep. Ashley Gantt locked in a second term, while Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos repelled challenger Kimberly Beltran, who carried an endorsement from Moms for Liberty, to keep her District 9 seat.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon also kept his seat in a three-way race, though one of two challengers in the technically nonpartisan contest was a fellow Democrat.

Democrat Max Tuchman also secured her spot in a runoff with School Board member Mary Blanco, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee. State Rep. Christopher Benjamin of Miami Gardens did similarly in a race for a spot on the County Court bench.

The rate of participation in this year’s Primary was far lower than in 2020, a decline many attribute to plummeting mail-in voting due to new state election strictures.

Four years ago, about 28% of the county’s roughly 1.5 million voters cast ballots in the Primary.

On Tuesday, 19.5% did.