August 22, 2024
After decisive re-election win, Daniella Levine Cava to host ‘Democratic Union Rally’ Thursday
Daniella Levine Cava has proven to be a powerhouse fundraiser. Image via Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor.

Jesse Scheckner

Daniella Levine Cava DLC
The event is happening at 8 p.m.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered a commanding Election Day performance this week, securing re-election to the county’s top executive post with 58% of the vote — well past the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Now, she’s hosting a “Unity Rally,” coinciding with Kamala Harris’ acceptance of the nomination for President, to gin up support for fellow Democrats seeking local and federal offices.

The event is happening at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Cerveceria La Tropical craft brewery in Miami. Eight other Miami-Dade Democrats who are appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot join the Mayor, including:

— Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who won her Primary Tuesday and is now on a collision course with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, whom she hopes to supplant.

— Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes, who won a four-way Primary for county Sheriff and will face Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump endorsee, in the General Election.

— Former state Rep. J.C. Planas, who emerged victorious from a three-person Primary and is now competing with Republican state Rep. Alina García, another Trump endorsee, to be the county’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections.

— Former Miami Beach Commissioner and state Rep. David Richardson, who enjoyed an unobstructed path to the General Election and will face Republican Miami-Dade Community Council member Dariel Fernandez for county Tax Collector.

— Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who similarly faced no Primary opponent and is running to unseat appointed Republican Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

— College professor Marisole Zenteno, who is competing with former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado, a Republican, for Property Appraiser.

— Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien, who is defending her Seat 5 against community activist Karen Hunter-Jackson in a runoff.

Media wishing to cover the rally must be credentialed in advance, Levine Cava’s campaign said.

Tuesday’s Primary was a good night for Democratic incumbents in Miami-Dade. State Rep. Ashley Gantt locked in a second term, while Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos repelled challenger Kimberly Beltran, who carried an endorsement from Moms for Liberty, to keep her District 9 seat.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon also kept his seat in a three-way race, though one of two challengers in the technically nonpartisan contest was a fellow Democrat.

Democrat Max Tuchman also secured her spot in a runoff with School Board member Mary Blanco, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee. State Rep. Christopher Benjamin of Miami Gardens did similarly in a race for a spot on the County Court bench.

The rate of participation in this year’s Primary was far lower than in 2020, a decline many attribute to plummeting mail-in voting due to new state election strictures.

Four years ago, about 28% of the county’s roughly 1.5 million voters cast ballots in the Primary.

On Tuesday, 19.5% did.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

