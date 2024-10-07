Pinellas County expands mandatory evacuations to residents in zones A, B, C and mobile homes

Pinellas County has issued mandatory evacuations for residents living in evacuation zones A, B and C, as well as for those living in mobile homes.

“Make your plans now to stay with friends, family or in another safe place outside the evacuation area,” the county offered on its social media channels.

The county, as of Monday afternoon, has six shelters open, with more expected to open as needed.

The shelters open so far include:

— Largo High School: General population and pet friendly, located at 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo.

— Gibbs High School: General Population and pet friendly, located at 850 34th St. S. in St. Pete.

— Palm Harbor University High School: General Population, pet friendly and special needs, located at 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor. Special needs evacuees should report to building 19.

— Dunedin Highland Middle School: Special needs, located at 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin.

— Oak Grove Middle School: Special needs, located at 1370 S. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater.

The county reminds residents who are evacuating to non-county shelters that they need not travel hundreds of miles to safety, rather staying with friends or family outside of evacuation zones can be a safe option.

County officials also warn those who are leaving the county that they should be prepared to not be able to return to the peninsula for several days or possibly longer if the storm compromises bridges and other routes.