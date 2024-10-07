Last Call for 10.7.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Ed. Note — As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, residents and communities hope for the best and prepare for the worst — especially in the Tampa Bay region. Sunburn will take a brief hiatus as we prepare here in Tampa Bay. Weather permitting, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return Wednesday — unless Milton has other plans.

Wherever you are, please stay safe in the storm. Thanks again for your support!

___

First Shot

Monday marks one year since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on civilian neighborhoods in Israel, where Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and took hostage 254 others, of whom more than 100 remain in captivity.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, surrounding hostile forces, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Iranian regime, fire rockets and missiles at the lone Jewish-majority nation at a seemingly incessant rate.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 41,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between militants and civilians. And across the globe, antisemitic incidents — already at a record high before the attack — skyrocketed in its aftermath, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Sunshine State is home to America’s third-largest Jewish population, with an estimated 672,435 as of last year, representing 3% of the population. Most reside in South Florida.

Florida Politics reached out to many of the state’s politicians to ask how they feel about this infamous date and how they intend to observe it.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, posted: “Oct. 7 was the darkest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups are still trying to wipe out the Jewish state of Israel. America remembers the lives lost one year ago and continues to stand with its ally.”

The re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said he will hold a “Floridians Against Antisemitism” roundtable with Jewish leaders at Florida Atlantic University. He wrote on X, One year ago, the world watched in horror as Iran-backed Hamas terrorists attacked our great ally Israel. Today, there are still Americans and Israelis who were viciously beaten and dragged into captivity by these murderous thugs being held hostage in Gaza. Florida proudly stands with Israel and the Jewish Community. Bring them all home!”

Read more reflections on Florida Politics.

Quote of the Day

“Any insinuation that somehow rescuing people and saving lives in North Carolina last week has any impact on what we’re doing here now is 100% false.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Florida sending help to North Carolina post-Helene.

Tune In

Florida’s NFL teams are on the move in advance of Hurricane Milton.

The Buccaneers announced they would leave Tampa Bay for New Orleans on Tuesday morning. The team will relocate to New Orleans for the rest of the week leading to Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The team will conduct media availabilities virtually beginning on Wednesday.

While the Bucs are moving early in the week, plans for the Jaguars to leave Jacksonville for their annual trip to London remained unchanged as of Monday morning. Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson said that the team had not adjusted travel plans to fly to England before games against the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

“We’re still right now, still on schedule to leave Thursday night or Thursday afternoon, evening whatever it is, 5:30, I think,” Pederson said. “We’re going to monitor it, where it hits, and how it comes this way, but as of right now, everything’s still normal.”

The Jaguars have played in London in every season since 2013 except for the 2020 pandemic season. They traditionally fly from Jacksonville to the U.K. overnight Thursday, arriving early Friday morning, London time.

The Miami Dolphins have a bye week coming up, so their schedules do not need to be adjusted this week.

Five public universities are closing campuses, including the University of Florida, whose Gainesville campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. UCF announced it will suspend campus operations and online classes from Tuesday to Thursday. However, the UCF Knights plan to practice on Wednesday and determine a plan for Thursday and beyond.

“We’re trying to stay in our routine as best we can. We’ll adjust with it,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said. “No matter what happens, we’ll have a plan. We’ve been talking through that. The main thing, plan-wise, is just to make sure our players are taken care of and all the people in our program.”

USF canceled in-person classes and all campus offices on Monday and expects to remain closed until at least Thursday. The Bulls will host Memphis on ESPN on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

___

