Flooded out by Milton? Don’t swim or wade in the water

The Department of Health (DOH) is urging those who don’t evacuate during Hurricane Milton to stay out of floodwaters, should they be in an area affected by storm surge or other aquatic intrusions.

“Vibrio bacteria, commonly found in warm coastal waters, can cause illness when ingested or when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water. After heavy rainfall and flooding, the concentration of these bacteria may rise, particularly in brackish and saltwater environments,” DOH announced.

Some theorize that climate change may be leading to greater incidences of vibrio infections.

These infectious agents thrive in water through October, and often predominate where rivers meet oceans.

Chills, fever and digestive issues are among the telltale signs of infection, and to that end swimming and wading in the wake of storms is not recommended.

If exposed to this, wash skin, cuts and wounds with soap and clean water and then apply waterproof bandages to any abrasions.