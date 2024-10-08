October 8, 2024
‘Great job’: Joe Biden sidesteps Kamala Harris call controversy, extols Gov. DeSantis’ storm performance

A.G. GancarskiOctober 8, 20243min2

desantis biden
'I literally gave him my personal phone number to call.'

Speaking on Hurricane Milton preparations, President Joe Biden had nothing but nice things to say about a frequent critic from Florida, saying he was doing a “great job.”

“The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He said he’s gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday,” Biden said. “I literally gave him my personal phone number to call.”

Biden’s buoyant words about Gov. Ron DeSantis continue a rare rapprochement between the Democrat in the White House and the Republican state leader who once ran to replace him, as the Governor acknowledged during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center.

“Well, what I said yesterday is everything that we’ve asked for the administration has approved. There’s not anything that we’ve asked for that they haven’t. If there’s something that comes up, you know, I said I would not hesitate to get on the phone and call and ask directly on behalf of the people of Florida,” DeSantis said, affirming again that Biden said to “call or send a letter” if there were other needs.

The newly functional Biden-DeSantis dynamic presents a stark contrast to the ongoing feud between the Governor and Biden’s second-in-command.

The Governor took to Fox News Monday night and Tuesday morning to tell the rest of the story regarding his disconnect with “delusional” Kamala Harris. He took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

“She has no role in this process,” DeSantis said, saying the VP has “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts, and noting that he had talked to Biden earlier Monday evening.

While DeSantis would not meet with Biden in the aftermath of 2023’s Idalia or September’s Helene, it’s clear he is willing to be seen as functioning well with the President.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Anti hurricane

    October 8, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    DeSantis does nothing but play politics.. he didn’t take the first call from the President . He trashes this administration everyday for 4 years except when he wants money. He is anti science, anti climate change, anti diversity, anti women , anti democracy.

    Reply

    • Billy Rotberg

      October 8, 2024 at 1:10 pm

      Gillum and Christ lost. Get over it!

      Reply

