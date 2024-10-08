Citrus County braces for the worst, hopes for the best from Milton

Citrus County residents are watching and waiting nervously as another hurricane threatens to land just two weeks after Helene flooded the county’s coastal towns.

Mandatory evacuations are ordered for flood-prone areas along the county’s coast, and for anyone in a structure that cannot withstand hurricane-force winds.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, one pet-friendly shelter was already at capacity.

Citrus County officials said storm evacuees from Tampa Bay were filling up some of the shelter space.

Homosassa, Ozello and Crystal River experienced storm surge of up to 6 feet during Hurricane Helene. Officials had been bracing for a similar surge event but said it would be significantly less if the storm took a turn to the south.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said that might be the case.

“FINALLY, some good news for Crystal River and Citrus County,” he posted on his Facebook page following the 5 p.m. storm update. “The National Hurricane Center has moved the track for Hurricane Milton further south. The latest update also reduces the maximum surge potential for our area to 3 to 5’. I do not wish this storm on anyone, but this latest track would mean less impact on Crystal River and Citrus County.”

Citrus County residents are told the earliest arrival time of tropical-storm-force winds is 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents should have a shelter plan by then. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to start around 7 p.m.

All of Citrus County may experience sustained wind speeds of 74 to 110 mph, with higher gusts, County Commission Chair Holly Davis said.

“The current margin of error extends 70 miles each side of the projected track,” Davis wrote on her Facebook page. “We are within 70 miles of Tampa. Doesn’t look like it’s going to turn our way, but it could.”

Motorists escaping Milton crept north along U.S. 19, U.S. 41 and the Suncoast Parkway. The state adjusted traffic signals to allow for longer green lights than usual on the highways.

Debris-removal contractors with the county and the city of Crystal River worked feverishly to remove curbside debris from Hurricane Helene, particularly in areas close to open water, prior to the arrival of Milton’s winds.

Meek, who earned accolades for his on-the-spot posts leading to Helene’s storm surge, is doing the same for Milton.

“The latest track is good news for us, but this is a very serious storm that requires us to be diligent on it,” he wrote. “We will continue to keep you posted; God bless.”