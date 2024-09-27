Helene’s storm surge inundates Crystal River, coastal Citrus County

It’s a scene that’s become all too familiar to Citrus County coastal residents the last 18 months.

Aerial drone video of flooded neighborhoods. Airboats rescuing stranded citizens as waters rise. The Sheriff standing on the roadway, with water up his knees, imploring people to stay away and let emergency responders do their work.

Hurricane Helene brushed Citrus County with an 8-foot storm surge that inundated Crystal River, Homosassa and Ozello, leaving residents and business owners wondering how to move on.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek, who posted regular tide and flooding information throughout the night Thursday, said flooding was of historic proportions.

“Unofficial, getting reports and pictures from throughout the city, we do not have specific surge numbers yet, but definitely in excess of Hurricane Idalia, looking like the 1993 no-name storm,” he said. “Unbelievable amount of water throughout the city, numerous structures flooded substantially.”

Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies blocked road access into Crystal River and Homosassa. Deputies blocked nearly all roadways leading west from U.S. 19, as waters were still receding in the early afternoon.

“I know a lot of folks are wanting to get back in, unfortunately the water levels are just too high to be accessible to most of our residential areas,” Meek posted around 1 p.m.

Despite a mandatory evacuation order, and dire predictions of a 10- to 15-foot surge, some still chose to ride out the storm at home. The Sheriff’s Office said it rescued 85 residents and pets who were trapped by rising floodwaters.

The county said 161 people evacuated to Citrus County emergency shelters. With school reopening Monday, the county will open a recovery shelter at Citrus Springs Community Center. The American Red Cross will staff it with hot meals and a shower trailer.

Daystar Life Center in Crystal River is also offering hot meals, showers and tarps to storm victims.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

About 31,000 power customers lost electricity during the storm. Crews are working to restore service.

Crystal River has seen its share of weather. Hurricane Idalia’s flooding permanently closed City Hall, and some structures are still being rebuilt after an October 2023 tornado tore through the city.

County Commission Chair Holly Davis said Citrus County’s coastal communities sustained significant damage.

“Together as a community we can get through this. Let’s all pitch in to help,” she said.

Meek said Helene’s flooding is another resiliency test for his city.

“Many buildings and places that have never seen flood waters, unfortunately took on water,” he said. “We will work hard to get us back.”