Flagler County issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Milton, implements curfew

Flagler County officials have updated their hurricane preparation status and issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Milton for Florida’s least populated east coast county.

Milton, a Category 4 storm, is projected to hit the Gulf Coast early Thursday and then plow through the interior of the state through Thursday, with it exiting into the Atlantic Ocean near Daytona Beach. Flagler County is just north of that area and is likely to get hit hard with high winds and heavy rains.

The Flagler County Emergency Management Center at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday issued an updated news release. County Managers are telling people in the evacuation zones to get out under the mandatory evacuation order if they live in specified areas, including:

— Residents living in mobile homes and RV’s countywide.

— The entire barrier island from the St. Johns County line to the Volusia County line.

— Marineland through Flagler Beach.

— Neighborhoods off John Anderson Highway.

— Neighborhoods off Palm Drive.

— Bulow RV park and Homes, off Old Kings Road.

— Polo Club West and Sweetbottom Plantation properties along Lexington Court and Ashland Way and that back up to the Bulow Creek.

— Neighborhoods off Lambert Avenue.

— In Marina Del Palm the properties along the intracoastal waterway and basin.

— Properties off South and North Riverwalk Drive.

— Properties within Princess Place.

— Properties in Flagler Estates and off of Methvin Road.

— Properties off of Strickland Road, including those on Shedd Lane, Natalies Lane, Dylan Trail, Boice Lane, Lola Lane, Wasick Lane and Carter Trail.

— Properties directly bordering Crescent Lake and the following neighborhoods in the Dead Lake area: Bull Creek Campground, Park Place Avenue, Canham Street, Cheryl Elaine Drive, Leissa Court, Johnny Court and Matt Court

The Flagler County Emergency Operation Center opened a public Hurricane Evacuation Shelter Wednesday in conjunction with the mandatory evacuation order. The designated shelter is at Rymfire Elementary School, 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. The pet-friendly shelter has a section for the general population as well as people with special medical needs.

Officials provided a list of reminders about what Flagler County residents can bring to the shelter:

— House and car keys, medical records and forms of personal identification.

— Toiletries and hygiene items.

— Adequate supply of water, prescription medicine to last several days.

— Flashlight, batteries and chargers.

— A change of clothing.

— Bedding (no air mattresses).

— Reading material, puzzles.

— Mobile phone and important numbers for family, friends and neighbors.

— Medical equipment.

— Nonperishable food for dietary reasons.

Flagler County officials have also implemented a curfew which goes into effect Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and will remain in effect until 7:30 a.m. throughout the county. Officials say that curfew will continue each night until it is rescinded.