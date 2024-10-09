‘We will get through this’: Gov. DeSantis says Florida ready to respond to Milton’s ‘major hit’

As Category 4 Hurricane Milton barrels toward its inevitable impact on Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is “prepared to receive a major hit” in “the next 24 hours.”

At the Emergency Operations Center, the Governor promised that “we will get through this,” offering assurance that the state “weathers this storm and emerges stronger on the other side.”

He noted that it’s a team effort, citing conversations with President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and lauding “20 other states” for “stepping up” and “assisting Florida” in the “spirit” Florida has shown in helping other states through catastrophes.

DeSantis also rebutted “crap” misinformation online suggesting that FEMA would stop people from returning to their homes, saying “in the state of Florida, none of that would ever fly,” and noting his executive order governing storm management ensured the “default” that people can return to their “private property” assuming it’s safe to travel there.

In addition to 6,000 Florida National Guardsmen, 3,000 have arrived from other states, as part of “the largest Florida National Guard search and rescue mobilization in the history of the state of Florida.”

Additionally, Florida now has 50,000 linemen from “as far away as California,” workers who will be key in the days and weeks ahead.

He also gave credit to Elon Musk’s internet service, saying Starlink units were “all across the state,” and implying they will be necessary during recovery.

The state, which has seen shortages at gas stations ahead of the mass evacuation from the Gulf Coast, has “considerable fuel reserves,” including 1.7 million gallons of diesel and 1.1 million of gasoline.

While “some gas stations have run out,” 106 Florida Highway Patrol fuel tanker escorts have moved a million gallons throughout the state.

After the storm, “hundreds of search and rescue” members are ready to “begin immediate” work, including 500 tactical vehicles, and supplemented by 200 members of the Florida State Guard, which he remarked received “unfair criticism when we stood them up” a couple of years back.

A total of 352 health care facilities have been evacuated, including 16 hospitals. But at least one key institution is receiving people. DeSantis noted that families can shelter at state veteran nursing homes with their loved ones, adding that the vets would likely appreciate the company.