Tampa’s Dalí Museum braces for Milton

The Dalí Museum in Tampa, which houses over 2,400 of the Spanish painter’s artworks, has been closed since Monday to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

The museum, which was built in 2011, is made of 18-inch thick concrete walls meant to withstand Category 5 winds. Its iconic geodesic glass bubble can withstand up to a Category 3 storm, a spokesperson said.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall early Thursday.

The Dalí Museum is located on waterfront property in downtown St. Petersburg which was expected to see significant flooding. The museum’s collection is housed on the third floor more than 30 feet above ground level, a spokesperson said. Storm doors have been installed to prevent water from entering the galleries and vault.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.