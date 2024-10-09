October 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa’s Dalí Museum braces for Milton
Yet another casualty of Hurricane Ian.

Fresh Take FloridaOctober 9, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Gov. DeSantis: Florida expects deaths from Hurricane Milton storm surge

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

‘Don’t be that person’: Officials warn of ‘storm tourism,’ narrowing evacuation window

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Forecast for Milton — still a Category 4 — shift south, threatening Sarasota

salvador-dali-museum
Hurricane Ian damaged the museum in 2022.

The Dalí Museum in Tampa, which houses over 2,400 of the Spanish painter’s artworks, has been closed since Monday to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

The museum, which was built in 2011, is made of 18-inch thick concrete walls meant to withstand Category 5 winds. Its iconic geodesic glass bubble can withstand up to a Category 3 storm, a spokesperson said.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall early Thursday.

The Dalí Museum is located on waterfront property in downtown St. Petersburg which was expected to see significant flooding. The museum’s collection is housed on the third floor more than 30 feet above ground level, a spokesperson said. Storm doors have been installed to prevent water from entering the galleries and vault.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousForecast for Milton — still a Category 4 — shift south, threatening Sarasota

next‘Don’t be that person’: Officials warn of ‘storm tourism,’ narrowing evacuation window

One comment

  • forsaken

    October 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States va02 offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the tr-20 help of this post.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Entire Tampa Bay area under tornado watch until 9 p.m. as Milton approaches

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more