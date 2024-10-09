Kamala Harris responds to Ron DeSantis’ critiques of her lack of ‘role’ in storm response

Gov. Ron DeSantis has slammed the Vice President in recent days, saying there was no point in talking to her about Hurricane Milton.

Kamala Harris took to the Weather Channel to respond, taking the high road and not indulging DeSantis’ dismissal of her not being in the “chain of command.”

“I’ve spent my career concerning myself with the safety and the protection of people,” Harris said via phone from New York.

“This is not a time for us to just point fingers at each other as Americans,” Harris added.

Harris added that “anybody who considers themselves to be a leader should really be in the business right now of giving people a sense of confidence that we’re all working together, and that we have the resources and the ability to work together on their behalf, on behalf of the people of our country. And that’s what I’m focused on. And I welcome every and anyone to work with me and for us to be able to work together.”

It’s unclear whether the Governor will reciprocate that sentiment, given recent comments to conservative media.

The Governor took to Fox News Monday night and Tuesday morning to tell his side of the story regarding his disconnect with the “delusional” Harris. He took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

He also said “politics” are why she’s “trying to parachute in and inject herself,” adding that the VP has “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts.

Perhaps conscious of the Governor’s critiques, President Joe Biden included Harris in a storm briefing Wednesday, a short time before the Weather Channel phone interview.