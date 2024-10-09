Florida Highway Patrol rescues dog tied to pole on I-75 ahead of storm

The Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa says one of its troopers found a bull terrier left abandoned and tied to a pole in standing water along Interstate 75 early Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned whoever was responsible.

The agency posted a video on social media showing the black-and-white dog tied in an area where flooding had water almost covering its legs.

“Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the highway patrol said.

DeSantis thanked the highway patrol for helping the animal and condemning the cruelty of the person who left the dog.

“It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” DeSantis wrote. He added that authorities will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in the Tampa area, there were still at least nine Hillsborough County pet-friendly shelters open, according to the county.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected] . You can donate to support our students here.