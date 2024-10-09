October 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Highway Patrol rescues dog tied to pole on I-75 ahead of storm
Image via FHP.

Fresh Take FloridaOctober 9, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to continue operations

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Manatee Co. officials urge residents to shelter in place

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Pasco residents post ‘You Loot We Shoot’ signs outside Helene-ravaged homes with Milton closing in

dog Milton
'Do NOT do this to your pets please.'

The Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa says one of its troopers found a bull terrier left abandoned and tied to a pole in standing water along Interstate 75 early Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned whoever was responsible.

The agency posted a video on social media showing the black-and-white dog tied in an area where flooding had water almost covering its legs.

“Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the highway patrol said.

DeSantis thanked the highway patrol for helping the animal and condemning the cruelty of the person who left the dog.

“It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” DeSantis wrote. He added that authorities will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.

Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in the Tampa area, there were still at least nine Hillsborough County pet-friendly shelters open, according to the county.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPasco residents post 'You Loot We Shoot' signs outside Helene-ravaged homes with Milton closing in

nextManatee Co. officials urge residents to shelter in place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Entire Tampa Bay area under tornado watch until 9 p.m. as Milton approaches

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more