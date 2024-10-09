October 9, 2024
Nearly 119K Florida customers already lost power and Milton hasn’t made landfall yet
Image via X (FPL).

Jacob Ogles October 9, 2024

FPL
The Public Service Commission reports customers in 41 counties have already been impacted.

Nearly 119,000 power customers in Florida have already lost electricity, even before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

The Florida Public Service Commission at 6 p.m. reported more than 1% of all Florida power customers already face outage conditions. At least one customer has lost power in 41 of Florida’s 67 counties as a result of the storm, according to the report.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) customers make up 65,800 of those in the state without electricity. Duke Energy also reports more than 21,100 without power, and nearly 7,900 Tampa Electric Company (TECO) users are already impacted. Another nearly 18,500 impacted by the storm rely on one of the state’s electric co-ops and more than 5,600 are on some city power.

Those without power include more than 23,600 in St. Lucie County on the Atlantic Coast, where tornadoes have delivered extensive infrastructure damage. That means more than 12.5% of customers in the county are in the dark. More than 20,600 of those are FPL customers, with the rest on Fort Pierce Utilities.

Nearly 13,000 Indian River County customers have been impacted, nearly all of those FPL consumers.

Closer to the expected landfall for the storm, nearly 11,300 customers in Pinellas County face an outage. More than 11,000 of those subscribe to Duke, with the rest on TECO. In neighboring Hillsborough County, more than 7,400 customers, most of TECO’s network, have lost power.

To the south of Tampa Bay, where the latest forecasts show. Likely landfall, nearly 8,500 Manatee County customers have no electricity. Most of those are FPL customers.

More than 9,700 customers are in the dark in Lee County, including 4,100 on FPL and more than 5,600 on Lee County Electric Cooperative power.

In Palm Beach County, nearly 4,600 FPL customers have lost electricity, as have more than 4,000 FPL customers in Martin County.

North of Tampa, nearly 5,000 Pasco County customers lost power, including almost 4,000 Duke customers and the rest on TECO or city power.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

