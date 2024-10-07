Milton on verge of Category 5 strength, hurricane warning issued around Lake O

Hurricane Milton has already reached Category 4 strength, and forecasts show it inevitably will become a Category 5 storm.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm system remains 720 miles southwest of Tampa, and currently poses the greatest threat to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico Monday and Tuesday.

But it remains on track to approach Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, when it is expected to make landfall in the evening as a major hurricane. While forecasts for now show it will be weakened to a Category 3 storm by that point, the situation has officials throughout Florida advising extreme caution.

The National Hurricane Center just extended a hurricane warning to all communities on the shore of Lake Okeechobee. That’s the first full hurricane warning in Florida since Milton formed.

A hurricane watch, meanwhile, is in place on Florida’s Gulf Coast from Chokoloskee to the mouth of the Suwannee River, critically including Tampa Bay.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Flamingo in South Florida north to the Suwanee River’s mouth, while a tropical storm watch runs from Flamingo north almost to the Chokoloskee, and from north of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass. The Florida Keys are also under tropical storm warning.

Those in Tampa Bay and living anywhere on the Gulf Coast from the Anclote River south to Englewood may see between 8 and 12 feet of storm surge, based on current conditions.

North of the Anclote to Yankeetown could see 5 to 10 feet, the same forecast for south for Englewood to Bonita Beach.

Areas between Bonita Beach and the Chokoloskee could see between 4 and 7 feet, and those from the Suwannee River north to Yankeetown could see 3 to 5 feet.

Ahead of the storm, areas across the Florida peninsula and the Keys could see up to 15 inches of rain before Wednesday evening.

The storm looks to threaten many areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene.