October 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Insurance Commissioner predicts ‘continued strengthening’ of insurance market in Milton’s wake

A.G. GancarskiOctober 10, 20246min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

North Florida coastal counties split on impacts from Milton, some order residents to stay home

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Milton continues to threaten Atlantic Coast north of Sebastian Inlet

HeadlinesSouth Florida

A tornado hit this South Florida pet adoption ranch hard. Here’s how to help

Michael Yaworsky copy
Michael Yaworsky rebuts 'the narrative that has been circulating about our industry in recent months.'

Claims of the demise of Florida’s property insurance market are exaggerated. And indeed, it’s only getting better despite a pair of recent devastating major hurricanes, due to work being done in Tallahassee.

That’s the claim from Michael Yaworsky, the head of the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), who is trumpeting “additional encouraging developments related to the state’s strengthening property insurance market” in the wake of the one-two punch of last month’s Hurricane Helene and Wednesday’s Hurricane Milton.

For starters, USAA’s commitment to the state goes beyond a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer starring in their ad campaign.

Per the email from OIR, “following a meeting between Governor Ron DeSantis, Commissioner Yaworsky and USAA representatives, USAA reaffirmed their commitment to investing in Florida’s burgeoning marketplace.”

The company is quoted as saying it is “very encouraged to see the progress toward a healthy insurance marketplace in Florida … optimistic the 2023 legislative reforms will bring about a more robust, stable environment … (and) committed to our members in Florida where we are responsibly growing and serving our membership in this critical marketplace.”

“I am extremely pleased to share these announcements, as they point to continued strengthening of Florida’s property insurance market, which is contrary to the narrative that has been circulating about our industry in recent months,” Yaworsky said. “OIR has, and will continue to work with all carriers in the state to bolster the significant progress that has been made and finish the year on a glidepath to sustained growth.”

Before Milton hit, 15 companies filed for rate decreases, and increases are lagging behind the previous year overall, at 1.6% year-over-year compared to 7% in the previous 12 months.

OIR also spotlights the ongoing depopulation of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, with more than a million policies offloaded to private insurers and more than 235,000 set for an offramp from the socialized insurer of last resort. It remains to be seen what Milton will do to that trend, of course.

Florida leaders have already bandied about potential storm impacts and their ultimate cost to stakeholders.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who governed the state until the end of 2018, remarked that insurance rates have “skyrocketed” in the last six years.

Meanwhile, DeSantis during his morning presser discounted a $50 billion estimate of damage from a “Wall Street analyst,” wondering how someone would know that number given it’s been “dark all day.”

Light will be shed on the impacts of the storm soon enough, including the human toll, the property impacts and the ultimate dispensation of insurers.

DeSantis said it was “too early” to guess at insurance impacts ahead of Milton. But ahead of Hurricane Helene, DeSantis said insurance in the state was in “good shape” with “57 companies filing either no increases or reduction in rates” and “people that are actually increasing their exposure in the state of Florida.”

That increase in exposure has been tested this week.

Helene took a track through one of the least populated areas in the state, though storm surge and flooding (exempt from wind policies) was an impact in the areas where Milton made its impact on Wednesday.

The Governor made news last year when he suggested, as a traveling presidential candidate giving an interview to a conservative radio talker in Boston, that homeowners should “knock on wood” and hope the state didn’t get hit by a hurricane.

This year, Floridians’ knocking on wood doesn’t seem to have helped, and those with property investments in the state can only wait and see how the industry assesses future risks given a storm that cut through population centers and left impacts, such as tornadoes, far away from the center of circulation.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMilton continues to threaten Atlantic Coast north of Sebastian Inlet

nextNorth Florida coastal counties split on impacts from Milton, some order residents to stay home

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    October 10, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Much like that one solution, “more guns,” has cured America’s gun violence, “more hurricanes” is the fix for Florida’s hurricane problem.

    Reply

    • A Day without MAGA

      October 10, 2024 at 11:34 am

      He should tell vacationers to stay away from Florida, until basis need of the average Floridian is met , people should know the true impact of hurricane, before vacationing in Florida

      Reply

  • A Day without MAGA

    October 10, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Insurance is the greatest pyramid scheme,when you pay your bill,you are paying into a pool of other people buying insurance,those that never need their policy is paying off other people claim with damage

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more