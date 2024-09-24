Gov. DeSantis has no insurance worries ahead of Hurricane Helene

Florida’s Governor isn’t fretting about insurance impacts from what looks likely to be Hurricane Helene.
The state market is in good shape, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Tallahassee. And he added that new construction has held up well during storms.
“Well, we had a major last year with Idalia. It was a Category 3, close to Category 4. And in 2024 so far, I think we’ve had 57 companies file either no increases or reduction in rates. That is not happening in very many states around this country,” the Governor said while briefing reporters on storm impacts.
“You have people that are actually increasing their exposure in the state of Florida. And I think part of it is obviously we had to do some reforms a year and a half ago that put us more in line with how these markets function in other states, and I think that’s attractive.”
Ahead of the storm season in May, the Office of Insurance Regulation reassured people of what Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky called a “strengthened and reliable insurance market for policyholders.”
That said, polling last year found Floridians saying their rates were going up, even as outgoing Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said earlier this year that people are actually paying less year over year, with an average premium currently of $3,600.
Questions did not surface Tuesday about Florida’s insurer of last resort, which may have been a positive for the Governor’s Office given previous messaging.
DeSantis has warned about Citizens’ bloat in the past. He noted in 2022 that Citizens Property Insurance was “unfortunately undercapitalized” and that the company could go “belly up” if it had to weather a significant storm.
The Governor also made news last year when he suggested that homeowners should “knock on wood” and hope the state didn’t get hit by a hurricane.
One reason for the Governor’s confidence seems to be new construction’s increased prevalence, he said Tuesday.
“I think we’re going to be fine on this stuff,” DeSantis told reporters, though there are caveats.
“The building code has really, I think, worked. I think most of the damage that we’ve seen in recent storms have been with construction that’s been a little bit older on the wind. Now, on the water, when you have the surge and the storm surge, I mean, I know people build the homes up and they build buildings up higher, maybe, than they used to, but the water is something that could be difficult.”
7 comments
Frankie M.
September 24, 2024 at 10:49 am
He is our protector.
Michael K
September 24, 2024 at 10:52 am
Of course he’s not worried. He lives for free in government subsidized luxury housing.
Paul H
September 24, 2024 at 11:07 am
He’s talking about insurance costs for all the people of Florida…not his own insurance going up. Sad that’s what you got out of the article. You should come here to California where everything has gone through the roof on insurance costs (and everything else). I’d trade your Gov with ours (who also lives in gov subsidized luxury housing).
Doug Hay
September 24, 2024 at 11:03 am
It would be reassuring if the insurance market was as sound as the governor says, but premium increases over the past few years belie claims that homeowners are paying the same or less. If most insurers are now adequately capitalized it is because the insured are now less so.
Billy Nash
September 24, 2024 at 11:26 am
“What me worry!?” says Ronda. Stay safe everyone – this one could be a doozy. There are many folks who don’t live in newer homes and those who have had to forgo insurance due to severe premium increases or their carrier’s cancellation. DeSantis spends his time in office on culture wars, pitting people against each other, working on backroom deals with developers to rape our state parks rather than addressing the real problems of every day Floridians.
Billy Rotberg
September 24, 2024 at 11:42 am
As if Christ or Gillum would do any better.
Bobblehead Kammy
September 24, 2024 at 12:04 pm
Well we do know Gillum would throw one hell of a hurricane party.🤣