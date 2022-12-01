Gov. DeSantis warns that Citizens could go ‘belly up’ if insurance market not fixed

Ahead of a Special Session later this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis made the case for reforms to make the homeowners insurance market more stable, while contending the state insurer of last resort could go “belly up” if that doesn’t happen.

DeSantis warned Thursday in Key Biscayne that further expansion of the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation could lead to capitalization issues if a major storm were to hit, while suggesting that state surplus money should be used to bolster the private insurance market with another reinsurance backstop.

“When you are the most empowered is when you can choose between, you know, half a dozen companies and they have to compete for your business. If you don’t have the ability to do that, and you get dumped onto Citizens or something like that, well, then the consumer doesn’t have, really, any power.”

“I would remind people about Citizens, because some people say everyone should just go on that. Citizens, if you had that, you had a massive storm, and it’s not capitalized enough to pay all the premiums, in state law it has mandatory assessments for all policies throughout the state,” DeSantis continued.

“Not just homeowners policies. Renters insurance policies, automobile policies,” DeSantis said, before outlining a potential pitfall of socialized costs.

“So think about it,” the Governor urged. “You could be renting an apartment in Coral Gables and a car that’s insured. There’s a massive hurricane that hits, like, the Panhandle. Citizens, if it went belly up, you could get hit with assessments based off that,” DeSantis warned.

DeSantis warned in October that Citizens was “unfortunately undercapitalized,” noting that the company’s relative lack of exposure in Southwest Florida minimized losses from this year’s catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Clearly those concerns haven’t abated.

The Governor said Thursday the “reinsurance” market “has been tightened,” but not in a way that is “Florida-specific.” Noting that the Special Session in May created a backstop fund for the burdened Florida market, a $2 billion “extra layer” of redundancy that kept “many more companies from going out of business,” he suggested more public money to support the private sector options, but did not offer an actual number.

“Since we have such massive budget reserves right now, could we provide a bridge on reinsurance as the rest of our market starts to get better? I think that if we had a functioning market, there would actually be opportunities for companies to want to come in here,” DeSantis said, expressing confidence that homes in Miami could “withstand a Category 5” hurricane.

DeSantis also suggested that “other states” could offer insights into how to fix the insurance market, lamenting attorney fees specifically.

“What are we doing different from these other states? I think we need reforms that are going to make our markets look like markets that have been more stable and durable,” DeSantis said Thursday in Key Biscayne.

“People look at Florida on how we’re doing right on a lot of things and copying us there. Well, wait a minute. These other states have more stable insurance markets. It’s not just property, unfortunately. There’s others. And we will tackle that as well.”

“Why are they more stable? It’s one thing to say that we have more perils, so marginally a premium will be higher here than some other part of the country. That’s kind of, you live in nice areas, but you recognize that. But it’s the turbulence. And it’s companies that got kicked out of the state,” DeSantis added.

The Florida market has seen at least $1.5 billion in losses in the last two years, with six companies leaving the state in 2022.